Libs of TikTok: San Diego United SD gives students option to hide 'authentic' gender or name from parents

Libs of TikTok has done it again, this time exposing San Diego Unified School District for allowing students the option to hide their 'authentic' name and/or gender from their parents:

.@sdschools invites students to change their name and/or gender and instructs kids that they can hide it from their parents.



.@sdschools allows children to identify as trans or nonbinary in school and actively helps them keep it a secret from their parents.



🚨🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/5lXxV1uXkG — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 30, 2023

We're old enough to remember when encouraging children to keep secrets with adults from their parents was considered to be a really, really bad thing. Any adult or organization that does this should be absolutely held in suspicion.

Obfuscating anything from parents with the school’s encouragement is freaking creepy. — Ron (@RonStan44933983) August 30, 2023

Exactly. We don't know where or when educators got the idea that they are more qualified to make decisions for children than their actual parents are, but the notion seems to be growing and it needs to stop.

The school should not be encouraging this activity

or

telling young children from a perceived place of authority that lying to their parents is acceptable.



There a civil class action suit here just waiting for a law firm to pick it up. — SlyArts (@SlyArtsbyFoxy) August 30, 2023

Well, it IS California, so we'll see if enough parents are disturbed by this to take action.

Out of sheer Twitchy curiosity, we took a peek at SDUSD's latest X post and some of the replies:

Military heroes & spouses, join us on Aug 31 @ 3 pm for an inspiring webinar with #HeroestoEducation and 8 California school districts. Discover second career opportunities in public education – teaching, trades, IT, and more!



Register now: https://t.co/nXiNWptkyV 🌟#BetterSD pic.twitter.com/braoeIaCVx — San Diego Unified (@sdschools) August 29, 2023

We will learn about how to keep kids' secrets from their own parents? https://t.co/c7AGqyBuYe — jhawk4life 🇺🇸 🐊 (@jhawk4life) August 30, 2023

What else are you hiding from parents? — The Doge Kennel 💪🇺🇸 (@TheCryptoKennel) August 30, 2023

I wonder what the military families think about this school wanting to have sexuality secrets with their children — 𝒫❁𝓊𝓃𝒸𝒾𝓃𝑔 𝒦𝒾𝓉𝓉𝓎 🌺 (@Kelisw1) August 30, 2023

We're gonna go with 'not too highly' on that last one.

I’m old enough to remember when schools taught kids how to read, write, and do math. — Red Dot in a Blue Dot in a Red State (@reddotaustintx) August 30, 2023

Yep. And it's beyond time that they returned to that method.

