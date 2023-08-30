Five pro-life activists thrown in jail by the Justice Department
Libs of TikTok: San Diego United SD gives students option to hide 'authentic' gender or name from parents

Amy  |  9:15 PM on August 30, 2023
AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

Libs of TikTok has done it again, this time exposing San Diego Unified School District for allowing students the option to hide their 'authentic' name and/or gender from their parents:

We're old enough to remember when encouraging children to keep secrets with adults from their parents was considered to be a really, really bad thing. Any adult or organization that does this should be absolutely held in suspicion.

Exactly. We don't know where or when educators got the idea that they are more qualified to make decisions for children than their actual parents are, but the notion seems to be growing and it needs to stop.

Well, it IS California, so we'll see if enough parents are disturbed by this to take action.

Out of sheer Twitchy curiosity, we took a peek at SDUSD's latest X post and some of the replies:

We're gonna go with 'not too highly' on that last one.

Yep. And it's beyond time that they returned to that method.

***

