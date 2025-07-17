Self-Awareness FAIL: Ex NIH Director Francis Collins Tells Stephen Colbert There's a 'Trust Deficit'

LMFAO, INCREDIBLE! Cory Booker Goes Straight-Up DRAMA QUEEN but Repubs Ignore Him, Vote...
Doug P. | 11:10 AM on July 17, 2025
Meme

One of our memories of former NIH Director Francis Collins came during the Covid era, when he said that vaxxed parents should wear masks at home even though it "seemed weird" (back off, man, he's a scientist). Well, it "seemed weird" because it was anti-science stupidity and that along with many other things destroyed any remaining trust in "public health" officials. 

More recently we were unlucky enough to bear witness to this from Collins:

Collins proved that he's still willing to be shameless on the Colbert show this week when he lectured everybody about a "trust deficit" in the country: 

Somebody hand that guy a mirror!

It's always the people who have lied repeatedly who end up lecturing everybody else about "truth deficits." Then people like Colbert enable them by just nodding in the affirmative when faced with the staggering lack of self-awareness. 

Yep, they expect everybody to just believe them without question and also not notice any hypocrisy. 

Colbert can nod along and not challenge Collins in the least because he was an active participant. Remember this embarrassing "vax-scene"?

We can't help but wonder what percentage of Colbert's studio audience is still double masked. 

*****

Editor's Note: Every single day here at Twitchy we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left along with discredited liars in the "science" community and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes while calling out some of the least self-aware lefty kooks in the country. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Thank you!

