Self-Awareness FAIL: Ex NIH Director Francis Collins Tells Stephen Colbert There's a 'Trust Deficit'

One of our memories of former NIH Director Francis Collins came during the Covid era, when he said that vaxxed parents should wear masks at home even though it "seemed weird" (back off, man, he's a scientist). Well, it "seemed weird" because it was anti-science stupidity and that along with many other things destroyed any remaining trust in "public health" officials.

Advertisement

More recently we were unlucky enough to bear witness to this from Collins:

Disgraced former NIH Director Francis Collins — who famously lied about the COVID lab leak, gain of function research, and tried to censor debate about COVID restrictions — is currently singing a song at an anti-Trump “science” rally at the Lincoln Memorial. pic.twitter.com/BEGs4321HR — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 7, 2025

Collins proved that he's still willing to be shameless on the Colbert show this week when he lectured everybody about a "trust deficit" in the country:

Disgraced former NIH Director Francis Collins: We have a “trust deficit” in the country:



“People don't know if they can be sure somebody is telling the truth." pic.twitter.com/SYW1wT9maS — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 17, 2025

Somebody hand that guy a mirror!

More than anything, Francis Collins is suffering from a self-awareness deficit. pic.twitter.com/iglbpgWOMK — Eli Steinberg (@HaMeturgeman) July 17, 2025

It's always the people who have lied repeatedly who end up lecturing everybody else about "truth deficits." Then people like Colbert enable them by just nodding in the affirmative when faced with the staggering lack of self-awareness.

It’s dangerous not to trust people blindly?



This guy should be deported. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) July 17, 2025

Yep, they expect everybody to just believe them without question and also not notice any hypocrisy.

I wish ppl were more skeptical of the information they receive, but Colbert's audience especially accepts uncritically whatever propagandists say. — Anthony Galli (@RallyWithGalli) July 17, 2025

Colbert can nod along and not challenge Collins in the least because he was an active participant. Remember this embarrassing "vax-scene"?

Did Colbert do his Pfizer dance for Collins? pic.twitter.com/QRLjLOtg98 — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) July 17, 2025

We can't help but wonder what percentage of Colbert's studio audience is still double masked.

*****

Editor’s Note: Every single day here at Twitchy we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left along with discredited liars in the "science" community and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes while calling out some of the least self-aware lefty kooks in the country. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Thank you!