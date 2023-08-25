What's so funny, Joe? Biden's personal account gets cute with fundraising post hinting at Trump's arrest

Normal Americans recognize that the August 24th arrest and subsequent booking photo of former President Donald Trump was a dark day in the nation's history.

Whoever runs Joe Biden's personal Twitter/X account?

Not so much:

Apropos of nothing, I think today's a great day to give to my campaign. https://t.co/Tj5cURqgQT — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 24, 2023

'Apropos of nothing' our fannies. Everyone knows what they did there. Celebrating the arrest of a political opponent is bad enough, but fundraising off of it? That's some real banana republic stuff, and it's not funny.

It went over just about as expected:

Why does your campaign need money if you’re just arresting your opponents? 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Beard Man (@BannedB4U) August 25, 2023

Thank you for proving our point, none of this is about justice it’s about politics and money. — Rosie Memos (@almostjingo) August 25, 2023

Joe Biden is running on persecuting political opponent. — Damon Imani (@damonimani) August 24, 2023

Why? To commend you for arresting the leader of the opposition party? pic.twitter.com/Il4vh9aYof — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) August 25, 2023

Can’t. Bidenomics has bankrupted us. — Stephen Lloyd (@apparentlysteve) August 25, 2023

I give enough to your “campaign” in Ukraine. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) August 25, 2023

Joe Biden makes it absolutely clear what the Trump indictment is all about 👇 https://t.co/CP6QUg5UEk — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) August 25, 2023

Put your money in the bank. If these two get 4 more years, you're gonna need it. https://t.co/mf9bKr4W2N — LincolnHillsFrau (@bayareahausfrau) August 25, 2023

