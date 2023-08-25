Bidenomics: Joe Biden's whiteboard whitewashing of the American economy
What's so funny, Joe? Biden's personal account gets cute with fundraising post hinting at Trump's arrest

Amy  |  9:28 PM on August 25, 2023
meme

Normal Americans recognize that the August 24th arrest and subsequent booking photo of former President Donald Trump was a dark day in the nation's history.

Whoever runs Joe Biden's personal Twitter/X account?

Not so much:

'Apropos of nothing' our fannies. Everyone knows what they did there. Celebrating the arrest of a political opponent is bad enough, but fundraising off of it? That's some real banana republic stuff, and it's not funny.

It went over just about as expected:

That's an excellent question.

It is pretty blatant at this point.

As always, Roseanne pulls no punches.

Crystal clear.

Yep.

