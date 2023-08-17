Reaction video to Oliver Anthony's 'Rich Men North of Richmond' will do your heart good (WATCH)

WaPo: Hunter Biden stays close to his dad during criminal probe
Amy  |  10:30 PM on August 17, 2023
Twitter

By now you're probably aware of Oliver Anthony's viral hit song 'Rich Men North of Richmond', which perfectly expresses the despair and dissatisfaction that a LOT of Americans are feeling about the absolute state of things these days. If you're not, here's a small taste from the singer-songwriter himself:

Perhaps even more amazing than the song itself is the reaction that everyday Americans are having to this anthemic call-out of DC corruption:

It sure is. The Left wants you to think that most people are obsessed with race, religion, or class. This reaction video shows you the truth: people care more about shared American values, which transcend all the boxes they keep trying to get us to check.

And then there's this fantastic crossover:

Well done and spot on.

If they're not, they should be.

***

