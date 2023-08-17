Reaction video to Oliver Anthony's 'Rich Men North of Richmond' will do your heart good (WATCH)

By now you're probably aware of Oliver Anthony's viral hit song 'Rich Men North of Richmond', which perfectly expresses the despair and dissatisfaction that a LOT of Americans are feeling about the absolute state of things these days. If you're not, here's a small taste from the singer-songwriter himself:

Rich Men North of Richmond has been uploaded to all major streaming platforms and will show up there in a few days.



Im still in a state of shock at the outpouring of love I've seen in the comments, messages and emails. I'm working to respond to everyone as quickly as possible. pic.twitter.com/iScaYp9AWQ — Oliver Anthony (@AintGottaDollar) August 11, 2023

Perhaps even more amazing than the song itself is the reaction that everyday Americans are having to this anthemic call-out of DC corruption:

This is heartwarming 🥲



pic.twitter.com/oeQnnMlYp8 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 17, 2023

It sure is. The Left wants you to think that most people are obsessed with race, religion, or class. This reaction video shows you the truth: people care more about shared American values, which transcend all the boxes they keep trying to get us to check.

And then there's this fantastic crossover:

‘Rich Men North Of Richmond’ has crossed all racial, political and economic lines.



It pulls at the universal pain in our hearts as we watch the world get worse around us because of corrupt predator elites.



These crossovers are 🔥🔥🔥



pic.twitter.com/vOZZaLKPTE — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 17, 2023

Well done and spot on.

The feeling in the country right now isn't right or left.



It's not Democrat or Republican.



It's not white or black.



The rich men north of Richmond are terrified of the day when we figure that out.pic.twitter.com/Z12q4P0YB4 — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) August 17, 2023

If they're not, they should be.

