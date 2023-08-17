Tucker on Twitter, Episode 17: Vivek Ramaswamy
Expert Tom Nichols outs Christopher Rufo as a Georgetown graduate
The return of BASED DeSantis as he BLASTS the NCAA for seriously screwed...
Newt Gingrich claims shady DC players DEMANDED Fani Willis indict Trump earlier this...
Canadian woman sentenced to 22 years for sending ricin to President Trump
CNN pushes Kamala Harris' lie about Florida's black history curriculum
This is how Megyn Kelly speaks about a transgender person
Biden again had no comment about Maui and dogged reporters seemed satisfied with...
BAHAHA! LOOK on KJP'S face as Biden answers reporters about his trip to...
Vox: Inflation Reduction Act not more popular because too few know about the...
'She makes me SICK': Kristi Noem just ended Hillary Clinton and we were...
'Ya' can't polish a TURD': Hilariously SAVAGE thread using gifs to describe Bidenomics...
BOOM! Dan Crenshaw ROASTS Kamala Harris over gun control tweet
Cue the BOO-HOO'ing! Jonathan Turley takes Dems WHOO-HOO'ing over Trump indictments APART

NC State Rep. implies women want female-only spaces because they're INSECURE

Amy  |  8:10 PM on August 17, 2023

Maria Cervania, who represents North Carolina's 41st District, shared a mind-numbingly out of touch take on why women and girls want their locker rooms to be female-only spaces:

We were particularly appalled by the part where she claims she's not dismissing the experience of women and young girls, then goes on to do just that.

Forgive us if we find little sympathy that Cervania is 'disheartened' over the thought of males not being allowed to undress in front of females or to watch them undress in a space that, prior to whatever madness is currently gripping the world, was rightfully reserved for them. Maybe we just have a different definition of that word, but we're pretty sure that what would REALLY be disheartening is being told that you're the bad guy (you should pardon the expression) and 'insecure' for not wanting to participate in your own erasure..

Cervania's insulting attitude did not go unchallenged:

Recommended

Expert Tom Nichols outs Christopher Rufo as a Georgetown graduate
Brett T.

 'No is a complete sentence' is a powerful phrase and one that we hope more women will embrace when scolded about their feelings on allowing men into intimate settings.

Perfectly said.

That's a great point. We don't understand it either. Our best guess is that the party of 'me too' only applies that standard when it suits their narrative.

The only silver lining in all this nonsense is that the Democrats seem to have no other choice but to senselessly and insincerely embrace a talking point that they HAVE to know isn't really selling well with women:

Indeed.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: TRANSGENDER WOMEN'S RIGHTS TRANS WOMEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Expert Tom Nichols outs Christopher Rufo as a Georgetown graduate
Brett T.
This is how Megyn Kelly speaks about a transgender person
Brett T.
Newt Gingrich claims shady DC players DEMANDED Fani Willis indict Trump earlier this week
justmindy
The return of BASED DeSantis as he BLASTS the NCAA for seriously screwed up priorities
justmindy
'She makes me SICK': Kristi Noem just ended Hillary Clinton and we were there FOR IT (watch)
Sam J.
Canadian woman sentenced to 22 years for sending ricin to President Trump
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Expert Tom Nichols outs Christopher Rufo as a Georgetown graduate Brett T.