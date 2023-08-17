NC State Rep. implies women want female-only spaces because they're INSECURE

Maria Cervania, who represents North Carolina's 41st District, shared a mind-numbingly out of touch take on why women and girls want their locker rooms to be female-only spaces:

Hey @mcervania, female athletes aren't "insecure" for not wanting to share a locker room & change in front of biological males... They want privacy, respect, & to NOT be exposed to male genitalia without consent. We are disheartened by your lack of regard for safety. pic.twitter.com/gjGU173TBo — Independent Women's Voice (@IWV) August 16, 2023

We were particularly appalled by the part where she claims she's not dismissing the experience of women and young girls, then goes on to do just that.

Forgive us if we find little sympathy that Cervania is 'disheartened' over the thought of males not being allowed to undress in front of females or to watch them undress in a space that, prior to whatever madness is currently gripping the world, was rightfully reserved for them. Maybe we just have a different definition of that word, but we're pretty sure that what would REALLY be disheartening is being told that you're the bad guy (you should pardon the expression) and 'insecure' for not wanting to participate in your own erasure..

Cervania's insulting attitude did not go unchallenged:

Women should NOT have to explain why they don't feel comfortable with a man in the locker room. You are NOT entitled to our trauma, you are NOT entitled to our explanations, you are NOT entitled to our spaces, and we ARE entitled to tell you "no". No is a complete sentence. — GypsyDanger 🏹 (@GypsyDanger1013) August 17, 2023

'No is a complete sentence' is a powerful phrase and one that we hope more women will embrace when scolded about their feelings on allowing men into intimate settings.

It’s where women & girls undress & shower @mcervania

Men (regardless of their special identity claims) have NO place in there. NO. Your consent doesn’t transfer to other women. NO! NO! NO!

Listen to women saying NO. — Oldspeaker1 📢 (@oldspeaker1) August 17, 2023

Perfectly said.

I truly don’t understand how a woman can stand there and betray her fellow women with such ease. Disturbing how infected people are by this. — Jay Uncensored 🚫🗣️ (@JonathonMcclen6) August 17, 2023

That's a great point. We don't understand it either. Our best guess is that the party of 'me too' only applies that standard when it suits their narrative.

The only silver lining in all this nonsense is that the Democrats seem to have no other choice but to senselessly and insincerely embrace a talking point that they HAVE to know isn't really selling well with women:

One thing I really love about this current moment is that because Republicans were first to come to the defense of women on this issue, Dems now HAVE to take the opposite side.. which means they HAVE to now die on the hill of putting men in women's private space.. Democrats! ... — Real New York Times (@Ploodie1) August 17, 2023

Indeed.

