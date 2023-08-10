Defiant L's shares a pair of CLASSIC lib doozies destined for the Hypocrisy...
Jonah Goldberg: 'Small donors are one of the biggest problems for democracy'

Amy  |  8:51 PM on August 10, 2023
Townhall Media

We're old enough to remember when Jonah Goldberg used to be a leading voice for conservative values.

Now? Not so much:

We've watched the clip a number of times to make sure we're hearing this correctly.

'Small donors are one of the biggest problems for democracy'?

Well, that's certainly a take.

Not a great one.

Not even a good one.

But a take nonetheless.

It sure does sound like that's what he's trying to communicate here. Heaven forbid the little people support a candidate that they feel best represents their values.

Great point, and probably a good reminder that no matter which 'side' they're on, the pundits and politicians who think they know better than the rest of us are hopelessly out of touch with the average American.

We're going with the second one.

Jonah didn't take too kindly to be called out on his opinion:

What 'things'? Inquiring minds want to know.

How very silly of them, indeed.

