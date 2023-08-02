Florida tourism board will abolish all efforts to pursue diversity, equity, and inclusion
Tucker on Twitter Episode 12 (Part 1): Devon Archer

Busted: Stephen L. Miller catches media updating old stories about the number of Biden's grandchildren

Amy  |  10:30 PM on August 02, 2023
Twitchy/Meme

It looks like Twitchy regular Stephen L. Miller (aka @RedSteeze) has discovered that our friends in the media are doing a little bit of revisionist history on previously published articles about President Biden's grandchildren: 

And by 'a little', we actually mean 'a lot'.

It just keeps going:

What's with the media's need to carry this particular water so far that they have to alter old stories? Why not just write new columns on the truth, which is that Biden is finally publicly acknowledging this grandchild?

Just kidding, we know why. The Biden administration is desperate to get the focus off of Devon Archer's damning testimony before Congress, and their allies in the press are only all too happy to help.

More than one person noticed a chilling similarity to certain historical cautions:

