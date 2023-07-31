VP Kamala Harris talks with Florida teachers 'who simply want to teach the...
'Why should I debate a no name?': Roseanne Barr continues to absolutely level Bill Mitchell

Amy  |  10:20 PM on July 31, 2023
MEME Artist Angie

As Twitchy told you yesterday, Roseanne Barr went scorched earth on former Trump supporter turned Never Trumper Bill Mitchell:

Mitchell didn't like being called out on his nonsense and challenged Barr to a debate. When she didn't respond, he had himself a little hissy-fit:

Barr came roaring back with a reply that's definitely one for the Twitter books:

Well, Bill, you wanted your response and it looks like you got it and then some. Ouch.

'All I know is your takes are horrible and we all make fun of you' may have to be the new go-to response for anything Mitchell has to say on Twitter going forward. It's just that perfect.

Whatever Mitchell was going for with this, it doesn't look like he got it:

NYT now reports it's 'long been known that elder Biden' interacted with son's business partners
Doug P.

It does kind of seem that way.

Boom indeed.

Yea, we think think we know who would win if there was an actual debate between Barr and Mitchell.

***

