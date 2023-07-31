'Why should I debate a no name?': Roseanne Barr continues to absolutely level Bill Mitchell

As Twitchy told you yesterday, Roseanne Barr went scorched earth on former Trump supporter turned Never Trumper Bill Mitchell:

It took months of cities burning and democrats bailing out rioters while people were shot on the street and dems kneeled in solidarity. What’s the excuse for that shitrocksforbrains? — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) July 28, 2023

Mitchell didn't like being called out on his nonsense and challenged Barr to a debate. When she didn't respond, he had himself a little hissy-fit:

No response from @therealroseanne yet? She thinks she can attack me from behind her keyboard? Fine. Debate me on a Space. DeSantis supporter vs. Trump supporter. Let's go Roseanne. https://t.co/HfYVG6XZ18 — Bill Mitchell (@mitchellvii) July 31, 2023

Barr came roaring back with a reply that's definitely one for the Twitter books:

Why would I debate a no name? That only helps you. If there was someone as or more famous than me I’d gladly do it, slumming for your view count is beneath me. Also, I don’t care who you vote for- I had no idea what your stance even was. All I know is your takes are horrible and… — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) July 31, 2023

Well, Bill, you wanted your response and it looks like you got it and then some. Ouch.

'All I know is your takes are horrible and we all make fun of you' may have to be the new go-to response for anything Mitchell has to say on Twitter going forward. It's just that perfect.

Whatever Mitchell was going for with this, it doesn't look like he got it:

You are getting slayed! pic.twitter.com/REYd3AgO24 — American Dream (@DasSwank) July 31, 2023

You that eager to get destroyed? Lol — Zeppenwolf (@The_Zeppenwolf) July 31, 2023

It does kind of seem that way.

Boom indeed.

Yea, we think think we know who would win if there was an actual debate between Barr and Mitchell.

***

