FOX Soccer wants to send reminders to watch USWNT World Cup match and the replies are not going well

We understand that FOX, which is broadcasting the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, needs to promote the event. But asking people to 'heart' this tweet in order to get a reminder for when the USA vs Netherlands goes live probably isn't going the way they hoped it would:

❤️ to receive a REMINDER when the USA vs NETHERLANDS is LIVE TONIGHT on FOX — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 25, 2023

The problem? Well, it might have something to do with the fact that during their matchup with Vietnam, the majority of the USA players refused to put their hands on their hearts when the Star Spangled Banner was played.

Watch:

🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸



THE NATIONAL ANTHEM PLAYS AT THE 2023 FIFA WOMEN'S WORLD CUP FOR THE FIRST TIME 🙌 pic.twitter.com/czqIXr5zBT — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 22, 2023

More on that story from Fox News:

But, when the USWNT lined up on the field prior to the start of their opening 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup match against Vietnam, the majority of the team stood during the playing of "Star Spangled Banner," although most of the players seemed to remain silent. The entire opposing team appeared to passionately sing as Vietnam's national anthem "Tiến Quân Ca," or "Song of a Marching Army" was played. The players seemed to sing in unison, and all eleven athletes held their right hands over their hearts. Six of the 11 American soccer players who stood on the field at Eden Park in New Zealand stood with the hands to their side or behind their back as the anthem played.

Absolutely shameful. Which is why the tweet promoting tonight's matchup got the response that it did:

Why should I watch anti-Americans play for America? — V for Vendetta (@abortionisdead) July 26, 2023

It's a fair question. These elite athletes have been blessed with every opportunity in the world, and they can't be bothered to show respect to the country that gave it to them, so why should Americans watch?

If they can't properly represent the country they represent, I'll pass. I get whatever you want on home turf, but if you're playing internationally as a US team, you acknowledge the flag and anthem. These guys don't deserve to be a part of the team. — Donna | Social Media & SEO Agency Owner | Writer (@DangerCupcake) July 26, 2023

Another fair point.

Some folks had suggestions about what they'd rather do than watch the match:

If they hate the USA so much, why in the world would the USA support them?



I’d rather watch paint dry. — Corn Pop Patriot (@BillBg7) July 26, 2023

Would rather watch the grass grow. — 🇺🇸K. A. Jernigan🇺🇸 (@NCTarheel2312) July 26, 2023

I'd rather get stung in my eyes by a swarm of murder hornets than watch a second of those American hating WOKE liberals — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) July 26, 2023

Thanks, but I think there’s a replay of Ishtar on TNT. — Phl_cons 🇺🇸 (@Phlconservative) July 26, 2023

Oooff. Murder hornets are pretty harsh, but when someone would rather watch a replay of Ishtar than your soccer game? Brutal.

Maybe read the room, FOX.

