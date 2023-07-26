Mehdi Hasan wants you to 'imagine' if the Democrats had a propaganda arm
FOX Soccer wants to send reminders to watch USWNT World Cup match and the replies are not going well

Amy  |  9:10 PM on July 26, 2023
Meme

We understand that FOX, which is broadcasting the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, needs to promote the event. But asking people to 'heart' this tweet in order to get a reminder for when the USA vs Netherlands goes live probably isn't going the way they hoped it would:

The problem? Well, it might have something to do with the fact that during their matchup with Vietnam, the majority of the USA players refused to put their hands on their hearts when the Star Spangled Banner was played.

Watch:

More on that story from Fox News:

But, when the USWNT lined up on the field prior to the start of their opening 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup match against Vietnam, the majority of the team stood during the playing of "Star Spangled Banner," although most of the players seemed to remain silent.

The entire opposing team appeared to passionately sing as Vietnam's national anthem "Tiến Quân Ca," or "Song of a Marching Army" was played. The players seemed to sing in unison, and all eleven athletes held their right hands over their hearts.

Six of the 11 American soccer players who stood on the field at Eden Park in New Zealand stood with the hands to their side or behind their back as the anthem played. 

Absolutely shameful. Which is why the tweet promoting tonight's matchup got the response that it did:

It's a fair question. These elite athletes have been blessed with every opportunity in the world, and they can't be bothered to show respect to the country that gave it to them, so why should Americans watch?

Another fair point.

Some folks had suggestions about what they'd rather do than watch the match:

Oooff. Murder hornets are pretty harsh, but when someone would rather watch a replay of Ishtar than your soccer game? Brutal.

Maybe read the room, FOX.

