The Grift That Kept on Grifting: Pete Buttigieg Spent 80 Billion Dollars on DEI Initiatives

Eric V.
Eric V. | 12:30 AM on July 22, 2025
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Do you remember the 'Throwing Gold Bars Off the Titanic' kid? He was the EPA employee who was caught on a hidden camera bragging about being part of the team that attempted to essentially give away between $50 billion and $100 billion in environmental grants before Donald Trump took office.

Advertisement

They were giving money to non-profits, NGOs, and Green Banks (whatever the hell they are), pushing as much taxpayer money out the door as they could before the new administration stopped them.

It seems that wasting billions of taxpayer dollars for the sake of spending it wasn't limited to the EPA. Pete Buttigieg, then the Secretary of Transportation, was in on the act as well. Fleecing American taxpayers for $80 billion for DEI grants alone.

How in the name of God is it possible to spend $80 billion on DEI? 

Why does DEI fall under the purview of the Department of Transportation?

Make it make sense.

 Former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg failed to replace outdated air traffic control systems while in office — with his agency instead shelling out tens of billions of dollars on a DEI agenda, according to federal spending records and airline industry insiders.

In one meeting, Buttigieg — who is said to be eyeing a 2028 presidential run — told industry executives that air traffic control upgrades would just allow them to fly more planes, “and so why would that be in his interest?” sources said.

Advertisement

We understand his interest; he was a DEI hire himself. $80 billion would have gone a long way to updating the antiquated air traffic control systems.

What his department was really interested in was handing out hundreds of diversity, equity and inclusion grants totaling more than $80 billion over four years — at least half of the DOT’s entire budget for a typical fiscal year, records show.

“He was definitely pushing an agenda,” an air industry official said, noting the transportation secretary had “little to no interest” and took “definitely zero action” toward air traffic control modernization.

Buttigieg spent his time in President Joe Biden’s cabinet blaming the airlines for their delays and “vilifying” the industry as a whole while denying his department’s DEI agenda led to any air traffic control staffing shortages or was maintaining an ailing safety system that hasn’t been updated since the Carter administration, sources told The Post.

It's somewhat ironic that he failed at anything he did related to transportation. High-speed rail, the understaffed and outdated air traffic control system, and ghosting the residents of Eastern Ohio after a train derailment were all examples of his incompetence, but he excelled at spending money on DEI. Which he shouldn't have been responsible for.

Keep in mind that this individual aspires to be president someday.

Advertisement

Well, 80 billion additional reasons Pete will never be president. He, like the rest of the Biden Administration, failed his way through four years in office.

Fleecing us to the tune of $80 billion along the way.

