Florida Republican Wants Government to Bestow 'Dignity' on Illegal Aliens With Eye on...
'Colbert Stays, Trump Must Go!' Protesters Gather In Futile Attempt to Save CBS'...
Orange Kryptonite? James Gunn Appears to Be Blaming Trump for Lagging Superman Movie...
Hunter Biden Has Harsh Words for George Clooney Over Urging His Dad to...
The Grift That Kept on Grifting: Pete Buttigieg Spent 80 Billion Dollars on...
Actor Jeff Daniels Calls Trump 'Everything Wrong With Being a Human Being'
Activist Judge Lets Mexican Who Allegedly Decapitated a Woman Walk Free
Now Democrats Care About Free Speech
In Cringe Video, Zohran Mamdani Says He's Returning to Africa, but Unfortunately Coming...
CNN's Donie O'Sullivan Says So Many of the People Pushing the Lab Leak...
Debbie Wasserman Schultz Certain Her Tour of Alligator Alcatraz Was 'Sanitized'
On the 1-year Anniversary of Kamala Harris Replacing Biden, Let's Remember This NY...
James Gunn's Superman Is a Complete Failure and It's Not Because of Wokeness
President Trump's Letter to Grieving Mother of Slain Intern Showcases His Deep Compassion...

Eric Swalwell: Dems Lost the 2024 Presidential Election Because Voters Didn't Get Enough Kamala Harris

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:00 AM on July 22, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Representative Eric Swalwell and his fellow Democrats have been reviewing the 2024 presidential election to identify where the party went wrong. Swalwell says the American people just didn’t get exposed to enough Kamala Harris. Sure, that’s it.

Hear him for yourself. (WATCH)

It sounds like a bold midterm strategy is forming from the Democrat Party's masterminds. Don't interfere.

Seriously, who wouldn’t have wanted to see more of this during the 2024 presidential race? (WATCH)

Hey, voters just didn’t have enough time to get to know her!

Speaking of ‘time,’ Harris was excellent at eating it up and over-explaining it. (WATCH)

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Tim Walz would have provided the croutons.

Commenters are amazed at how Democrats have learned nothing from their trouncing in 2024.

No. Please, no. Wouldn’t be surprised if they did, though. The Democrats are incapable of learning from their mistakes, and Kamala Harris was one of their biggest.

