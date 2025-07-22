Eric Swalwell: Dems Lost the 2024 Presidential Election Because Voters Didn’t Get Enough Kamala Harris

Representative Eric Swalwell and his fellow Democrats have been reviewing the 2024 presidential election to identify where the party went wrong. Swalwell says the American people just didn’t get exposed to enough Kamala Harris. Sure, that’s it.

Hear him for yourself. (WATCH)

Eric Swalwell: The main problem Dems had in 2024 was that Americans just didn’t see enough of Kamala Harris. pic.twitter.com/Q6b6aKrzkH — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 21, 2025

It sounds like a bold midterm strategy is forming from the Democrat Party's masterminds. Don't interfere.

Seriously, who wouldn’t have wanted to see more of this during the 2024 presidential race? (WATCH)

Eric thinks they needed a lot more of this pic.twitter.com/bVwnkCtmtb — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 21, 2025

Kamala has no idea what AI is...she's oblivious. — Jeanious (@JeannieJeanious) July 22, 2025

Yeah. If I could have just seen a little bit more, that would have swung my vote?!? Said no one. — John Turner (@shockersae) July 22, 2025

Hey, voters just didn’t have enough time to get to know her!

Speaking of ‘time,’ Harris was excellent at eating it up and over-explaining it. (WATCH)

KAMALA HARRIS: "The significance of the passage of time, right? The significance of the passage of time. So when you think about it, there is great significance to the passage of time...there is such great significance to the passage of time." pic.twitter.com/jUsnyNiSpB — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 21, 2022

I think it is also significant to mention that with the passing of time, we have been unburdened by what has been. — TNDave32 (@TNDave32) July 22, 2025

OMG..even hearing this again is more than sickening... — Jeanious (@JeannieJeanious) July 22, 2025

We were that close to having this human wordsalad as the leader of the free world....That is unbelievably scary! Wow! — niemo (@niemo29) July 22, 2025

Tim Walz would have provided the croutons.

Commenters are amazed at how Democrats have learned nothing from their trouncing in 2024.

Yeah that’s it Swalwell. — MAZE (@mazemoore) July 22, 2025

America just didn’t see enough pic.twitter.com/qsHv11bV9t — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 22, 2025

If we heard more from Kamala, she would have lost even worse. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) July 22, 2025

We saw enough and heard more than enough. — Steven E Anderson (@SEAnderson95B) July 22, 2025

that settles it. the dems need to run her again and show more of her. — Deep Pondering (@KDallas368) July 22, 2025

No. Please, no. Wouldn’t be surprised if they did, though. The Democrats are incapable of learning from their mistakes, and Kamala Harris was one of their biggest.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

