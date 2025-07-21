Activist Judge Lets Mexican Who Allegedly Decapitated a Woman Walk Free

VIP
Brett T. | 11:30 PM on July 21, 2025
AngieArtist

Here's something that's not at all surprising. An activist judge let a Mexican national go free after he was arrested for allegedly decapitating a woman and hiding her body. There's a happy ending, though; ICE caught the guy. We're just waiting for the liberals to tell us how much more likely it is to be decapitated by an American citizen than an illegal alien.

She let him walk.

"… when progressive policies won't."

This is one of those stories we thought was too crazy to be true, but we looked it up, and ICE did indeed nab him this weekend. From DHS:

On July 19, 2025, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers in Chicago arrested Luis Mendoza-Gonzalez, a 52-year-old criminal illegal alien from Mexico, who was charged in April with concealing the body of a missing woman in a storage container on his yard for two months, abusing her corpse, and obstruction of justice.

Waukegan Police Department officers discovered the body of 37-year-old victim Megan Bos in a container in Mendoza’s yard in April after she had been reported missing on March 9, 2025.

Her body was found decapitated and in a bleach storage container by officers. Mendoza was charged in April. However, Lake County Judge Randie Bruno released him from custody at the conclusion of his court appearance, where he was immediately allowed to freely roam the Chicago streets.

This criminal illegal alien is currently being held at Lake County Jail in Waukegan, Illinois.

Emphasis theirs.

The judge probably would have helped him escape if ICE agents had shown up at court looking for the guy.

She looks like your typical AWFL.

Our thanks to ICE for getting this guy off the streets. 

***

Editor's Note: Radical leftist judges are doing everything they can to hamstring President Trump's agenda to make America great again.

Help us hold these corrupt judges accountable for their unconstitutional rulings. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

