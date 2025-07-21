Activist Judge Lets Mexican Who Allegedly Decapitated a Woman Walk Free

Here's something that's not at all surprising. An activist judge let a Mexican national go free after he was arrested for allegedly decapitating a woman and hiding her body. There's a happy ending, though; ICE caught the guy. We're just waiting for the liberals to tell us how much more likely it is to be decapitated by an American citizen than an illegal alien.

She let him walk.

Meet Mexican national Jose Luis Mendoza-Gonzalez. He allegedly decapitated a woman and hid her body.



Lake County activist Judge Randie Bruno let him go free after he was arrested for the crime.



ICE just nabbed him.



Thank you ICE for keeping the streets safe when progressive… pic.twitter.com/MwdUvy8c6G — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 20, 2025

"… when progressive policies won't."

This is one of those stories we thought was too crazy to be true, but we looked it up, and ICE did indeed nab him this weekend. From DHS:

On July 19, 2025, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers in Chicago arrested Luis Mendoza-Gonzalez, a 52-year-old criminal illegal alien from Mexico, who was charged in April with concealing the body of a missing woman in a storage container on his yard for two months, abusing her corpse, and obstruction of justice. Waukegan Police Department officers discovered the body of 37-year-old victim Megan Bos in a container in Mendoza’s yard in April after she had been reported missing on March 9, 2025. Her body was found decapitated and in a bleach storage container by officers. Mendoza was charged in April. However, Lake County Judge Randie Bruno released him from custody at the conclusion of his court appearance, where he was immediately allowed to freely roam the Chicago streets. This criminal illegal alien is currently being held at Lake County Jail in Waukegan, Illinois.

Emphasis theirs.

The judge who let this guy go should be prosecuted and jailed. Unbelievable. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) July 20, 2025

The judge probably would have helped him escape if ICE agents had shown up at court looking for the guy.

@grok is this real? It seems so rediculous that a judge would release such a person. — BowTiedGriptoad (@BowTiedGriptoad) July 21, 2025

Honestly, relying on ICE over local justice is wild. System clearly needs a refactor. — Eka Fot (@0xEkafot) July 20, 2025

These judges are evil. — Tom Owens (@towens2921) July 21, 2025

Decapitated a woman and hide her body, but a judge let him go⁉️ If we still have a working justice department, Judge Randie Bruno should be arrested now, I am fed-up with this show. — Juliana🦩 (@RealTalkSave) July 20, 2025

She looks like your typical AWFL.

The self loathing are destructive. — Modern Heretic (@ModernHeretic4) July 20, 2025

She needs to be locked up. — SusieK (@Suekusowski1) July 20, 2025

Now arrest the judge and DA. — Brian Mercer (@PatriotComic) July 21, 2025

What on earth is going on with so many "judges"? — E.A. Noll (@eanoll1947) July 20, 2025

Is there not some sort of class action lawsuit we can file to sue these judges for putting our lives in danger? Their entire job is to bring safety and order to our society and they are intentionally doing the exact opposite. — MAGA Pureblood (@rtofthert) July 20, 2025

Our thanks to ICE for getting this guy off the streets.

***

Editor's Note: Radical leftist judges are doing everything they can to hamstring President Trump's agenda to make America great again.

