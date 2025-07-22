'Colbert Stays, Trump Must Go!' Protesters Gather In Futile Attempt to Save CBS' 'The Late Show'

A handful of protesters gathered outside of New York City's Ed Sullivan Theater in support of alleged comedian and late-night talk show host Stephen Colbert. CBS recently announced that it was doing away with ‘The Late Show’ entirely and thus letting Colbert go sometime in May 2026. The show is losing tens of millions for CBS. But protesters ignorantly blame President Donald Trump for its cancellation, and Colbert soon being out of his high-paying job.

Here’s the scene from earlier Monday. (WATCH)

BREAKING: Anti-Trump activists are protesting outside the Ed Sullivan Theater in NYC, shouting "Colbert Stays, Trump Must Go" after Trump celebrated Colbert's show getting canceled.



Some can be seen holding "8647" signs.



Video by @FreedomNTVpic.twitter.com/wUh76Y9HNY — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 21, 2025

‘Won’t someone think of the multi-millionaires!’

Posters are shaking their heads at the protesters who have no grasp of how the private sector or economics works.

Am I the only person that understands, working in the private sector, everyone is an ‘at will’ employee.



And it works both ways, you can quit at anytime, for any reason & they can fire you anytime for any reason.



Usually public sector jobs are safe except T is changing that🤪. — Delal57 (@delal1957) July 21, 2025

The only thing these people really understand is hate Trump — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 21, 2025

It really is a mental condition that causes irrational behavior & wreaks havoc in your life.



Fascinating… (as Spock would say) — Delal57 (@delal1957) July 21, 2025

Yes, TDS has driven these fools to protest against the ‘fascism’ of canceling unprofitable late-night talk shows. Oh, the humanity!

It’s enough to make some commenters ponder if the protesters know that the Democrat Party is losing one of its propaganda mouthpieces.

They're seething about losing one of their hydra's propaganda tentacles — Stoning Rolled (@StoningRolled) July 21, 2025

I’m not sure these particular people are really capable of that level of analysis tbh



Most of em were probably told to show up and hold a sign — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 21, 2025

Fair point. Their funder(s) is seething through them by proxy — Stoning Rolled (@StoningRolled) July 21, 2025

They’re probably just paid drones.

Posters laugh that the ideologues who once hated millionaires are now trying to rescue them.

Good thing Bernie changed his messaging from millionaire to billionaire pic.twitter.com/hApw2R4NPS — NateSk8s (@natesk8s87) July 21, 2025

Very convenient! — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 21, 2025

That person’s sign sums up the seriousness of this protest perfectly. 'Mid' is about right.

