'Colbert Stays, Trump Must Go!' Protesters Gather In Futile Attempt to Save CBS' 'The Late Show'

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:15 AM on July 22, 2025
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

A handful of protesters gathered outside of New York City's Ed Sullivan Theater in support of alleged comedian and late-night talk show host Stephen Colbert. CBS recently announced that it was doing away with ‘The Late Show’ entirely and thus letting Colbert go sometime in May 2026. The show is losing tens of millions for CBS. But protesters ignorantly blame President Donald Trump for its cancellation, and Colbert soon being out of his high-paying job.

Here’s the scene from earlier Monday. (WATCH)

‘Won’t someone think of the multi-millionaires!’

Posters are shaking their heads at the protesters who have no grasp of how the private sector or economics works.

Yes, TDS has driven these fools to protest against the ‘fascism’ of canceling unprofitable late-night talk shows. Oh, the humanity!

It’s enough to make some commenters ponder if the protesters know that the Democrat Party is losing one of its propaganda mouthpieces.

They’re probably just paid drones.

Posters laugh that the ideologues who once hated millionaires are now trying to rescue them.

That person’s sign sums up the seriousness of this protest perfectly. 'Mid' is about right.

