Kevin McCarthy Doubles Down on Biden Impeachment Inquiry

Montana legislator Tom Winter (D) blames private jet for high temperatures, hopes it crashes

Amy  |  9:15 PM on July 25, 2023
Meme screenshot

Per his Twitter bio, Tom Winter is a Montana legislator and candidate for Congress.

What his bio DOESN'T tell you is that he's also a world-class jerk who wishes death on strangers for the audacity of traveling privately.

Check it out:

'I hope you crash before landing' is certainly one way to welcome people to your state. It's not a GOOD way, but it's still a way.

Seriously, who wishes for something like this?

Ah, yes, that would indeed explain it! The party of love and tolerance strikes again.

Did we say the party of 'love and tolerance'? We meant the party of 'love, tolerance, and science'. None of which is reflected in Winter's vile tweet.

Everyone's favorite climate hypocrite John Kerry got some honorable mentions:

Yes, please do.

But will they offset the hot air Kerry is constantly spewing?

And in a classic move, Winter displayed an utter lack of self-awareness over the reactions to his tweet:

As always, scratch a liberal, find the real fascist.

Tags: CLIMATE CHANGE DEMOCRATS MONTANA PRIVATE JET WEATHER

