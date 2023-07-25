Montana legislator Tom Winter (D) blames private jet for high temperatures, hopes it crashes

Per his Twitter bio, Tom Winter is a Montana legislator and candidate for Congress.

What his bio DOESN'T tell you is that he's also a world-class jerk who wishes death on strangers for the audacity of traveling privately.

Check it out:

A warm 97° welcome to whoever just flew their private jet from Telluride to Missoula during the hottest week in Earth’s recorded history.



I hope you crash before landing 🤠 pic.twitter.com/tNeTIr7HeI — Tom Winter (@WinterForMT) July 25, 2023

'I hope you crash before landing' is certainly one way to welcome people to your state. It's not a GOOD way, but it's still a way.

well.... you seem... nice — Rani, Last of The Red Hot Boomers (@ShadesOfRani) July 25, 2023

You just wished someone dead because it's warm out? That's not AT ALL unhinged. — mike shelogowski (@mikeshelogowski) July 25, 2023

What kind of monster wishes death on people? — Tactical Wisdom (@DolioJ) July 25, 2023

Seriously, who wishes for something like this?

A Democrat. — Maggie Leber (@MaggieL) July 25, 2023

Ah, yes, that would indeed explain it! The party of love and tolerance strikes again.

What an absolute garbage human being. That jet is not why it's 97 degrees in the last days of JULY, you utter lawn flamingo. It's summer. It get's hot in summer. — Lady Hecate ⚫️ (@hecate40) July 25, 2023

I have a feeling there were hotter weeks in recorded history .... — Sith Khan (@sithkhan) July 25, 2023

Did we say the party of 'love and tolerance'? We meant the party of 'love, tolerance, and science'. None of which is reflected in Winter's vile tweet.

Everyone's favorite climate hypocrite John Kerry got some honorable mentions:

If we’re criticizing private jets now, do follow up with John Kerry. — Ol' Dirty Hamster (@oldirtyhamster) July 25, 2023

Yes, please do.

It’s John Kerry, but don’t worry, his climate lectures offset the carbon emissions of his jet plane. He said so himself. — LittleHurk (@Little_Hurk) July 25, 2023

But will they offset the hot air Kerry is constantly spewing?

And in a classic move, Winter displayed an utter lack of self-awareness over the reactions to his tweet:

Oh no I upset the fascist psychos who want to exterminate whole groups of Americans. I am so worried about their opinions! — Tom Winter (@WinterForMT) July 25, 2023

Tom wished death on a stranger for flying on a private plane and he thinks other people are ‘fascist psychos’ for calling him out. https://t.co/DtFgvvdj15 — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) July 25, 2023

As always, scratch a liberal, find the real fascist.

***

