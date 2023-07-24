SHOCKING reveal one of Hunter Biden's art patrons accepted favors from the Biden...
Carlee Russell admits to making up kidnapping story

Amy  |  8:15 PM on July 24, 2023
Twitchy

In the latest twist to a frightening story that made national news, Carlee Russell has admitted to law enforcement that her tale of being kidnapped was a hoax:

From the Daily Mail:

Carlee Russell, who reported being abducted along an Alabama highway sparking a nationwide manhunt, admitted to fabricating the entire kidnapping tale. 

Russell claimed she was kidnapped on July 13 after she stopped to check on a toddler at 9:30pm. She turned up at her parents' house 49 hours later and told police she had been abducted, spinning an elaborate story of fighting for freedom.

Yet on Monday, Hoover police chief Nick Derzis read a statement from Russell's lawyer in which she admitted she had invented the story, and said the hoax was 'a mistake'.

'There was no kidnapping on Thursday, July 13,' he said. Later adding, 'Carlee again asks for your forgiveness and prayers.' 

Journalist Simon Ateba asked for reactions to the news:

Twitter being Twitter, the replies were all over the map:

justmindy

Russell's lawyer released the following statement on her behalf:

There's no doubt a lot more to this story, and we may never know what really happened during the time that Russell was 'missing'. And it remains to be seen which, if any, charges will be filed for the waste of law enforcement's time and resources.

***

