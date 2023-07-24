Carlee Russell admits to making up kidnapping story

In the latest twist to a frightening story that made national news, Carlee Russell has admitted to law enforcement that her tale of being kidnapped was a hoax:

Carlee Russell admits to making up Alabama kidnapping story https://t.co/qv4ombaQQb via @MailOnline — Francesca (@TheFrancescaF) July 24, 2023

From the Daily Mail:

Carlee Russell, who reported being abducted along an Alabama highway sparking a nationwide manhunt, admitted to fabricating the entire kidnapping tale. Russell claimed she was kidnapped on July 13 after she stopped to check on a toddler at 9:30pm. She turned up at her parents' house 49 hours later and told police she had been abducted, spinning an elaborate story of fighting for freedom. Yet on Monday, Hoover police chief Nick Derzis read a statement from Russell's lawyer in which she admitted she had invented the story, and said the hoax was 'a mistake'. 'There was no kidnapping on Thursday, July 13,' he said. Later adding, 'Carlee again asks for your forgiveness and prayers.'

Journalist Simon Ateba asked for reactions to the news:

BREAKING - YOUR REACTION: Police Say Carlee Russell has admitted that she lied about her disappearance in Alabama. It was all a lie. pic.twitter.com/9h3yrOZ4b7 — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) July 24, 2023

Twitter being Twitter, the replies were all over the map:

🤷🏾‍♂️ that’s a felony. I hope they throw the book at her. — We are all Trolling 🤨 (@WeR_allTrolling) July 24, 2023

Same penalty that anyone else would get for sending police and others on a wild goose chance.



Reimburse all costs to any agency involved. — Random Thoughts (@im_thinking2) July 24, 2023

Oh man, I was hoping it wasn’t a hoax!! #MentalHealthAwareness — deb (@debs_alabama) July 24, 2023

Also relieved

Also sad



But, I’m not mad.

As a parent, I feel sorry for her and her parents.



Community service requirement, and nothing more. pic.twitter.com/cug0aluwWN — Bill Thompson (@bthompson_bill) July 24, 2023

I think anyone that fakes any crime should serve the sentence and time they faked. No early parole or exceptions. — THELumberGuru (@THELumberGuru) July 24, 2023

Carlee Smollett — jrdy (@tfd_jrdy) July 24, 2023

Russell's lawyer released the following statement on her behalf:

Here is the statement in full: pic.twitter.com/UQZukqD1ph — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) July 24, 2023

There's no doubt a lot more to this story, and we may never know what really happened during the time that Russell was 'missing'. And it remains to be seen which, if any, charges will be filed for the waste of law enforcement's time and resources.

***

