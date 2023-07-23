Gavin Newsom continues to try to crush Temecula school board over the rejection...
College students troll woke gender poll with hilarious replies

Amy  |  2:30 PM on July 23, 2023

A group of college students has apparently had just about enough when it comes to the relentless progressive pursuit of woke nonsense:

From Fox News:

Academic researchers condemned students’ irreverent and offensive responses to an LGBTQ survey, claiming the pushback indicates "fascist ideologues" are "living ‘inside the house’ of engineering and computer science."

In an article for the Bulletin of Applied Transgender Studies, academics from Oregon State University wrote about their shock at receiving sarcasm and mockery in response to their research into undergraduate LGBTQ students studying in STEM fields. 

The team claimed 50 of 349 responses to their questionnaire on the topic contained "slurs, hate speech, or direct targeting of the research team." Labeling them "malicious respondents," they adapted their project to examine how the joke responses "relate to engineering culture by framing them within larger social contexts — namely, the rise of online fascism."

The result was the paper titled, "Attack Helicopters and White Supremacy: Interpreting Malicious Responses to an Online Questionnaire about Transgender Undergraduate Engineering and Computer Science Student Experiences."

We do recommend reading the whole article, because it really does keep getting better and better.

We're almost having a hard time believing this is real, because if we're understanding correctly, the researchers were so distraught by the tongue-in-cheek responses that they changed the whole focus of the study.

Maybe, just maybe, people are getting a little bit tired of being constantly pushed to label and define themselves by ever-shrinking categories.

Us, too, Mary. Us too.

***

Washington Post offers advice on how to spot gaslighting & gets lit up Doug P.