Libs continue to spread the lie about Moms for Liberty 'standing with' Hitler
Journalist not amused by billionaire Elon Musk's antics
The Lincoln Project's continued love affair with Biden is just cringe
In truly STINKY news ... half of New York beaches are contaminated with...
Rolling Stone calls 'Sound of Freedom' a 'superhero movie for dads with brainworms'
WIRED can't recommend Ring cameras because of racial profiling
RFK Jr. interview pulled from YouTube over vaccine misinformation
Kickstarter campaign hopes to raise enough to finish Rebekah Jones documentary
Ray Epps plans to sue Fox News for defamation
Rob Reiner says AI-driven disinformation on social media is more destructive than nuclear...
Elon Musk called Mark Zuckerberg a white supremacist slur
Here's why CNN's Dana Bash finds it 'disturbing' that Joe Biden has shunned...
WHOOPS! State Dept. spox had a LOT of trouble staying on script about...
Sellout Denver Riggleman takes to CNN to defend his decision to defend Hunter...

Tweeter asks 'well-meaning white people' how they would react to a Hollywood party with no Black guests

Amy  |  10:15 PM on July 10, 2023
Sarah D.

We have no idea what the occasion is behind this gathering of famous faces, but it's certainly caught the attention of Twitter. And not necessarily in a good way:

We think it's a bit of an odd question ourselves, since we don't actually care about who people that we don't know invite to their parties, but once it was out there, lots of folks had thoughts:

It IS a little hard to keep up with the rules these days.

Well, is it? Because when you put it that way...

Recommended

Libs continue to spread the lie about Moms for Liberty 'standing with' Hitler
FuzzyChimp

Seriously, who walks into a party and grills the host about the demographics?

Well, that seems like a sensible approach!

That may be the funniest part about the whole thing...liberal white Hollywood being called out for it's lack of inclusiveness.

And in conclusion:

It sure is.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: HOLLYWOOD

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Libs continue to spread the lie about Moms for Liberty 'standing with' Hitler
FuzzyChimp
WIRED can't recommend Ring cameras because of racial profiling
Brett T.
Journalist not amused by billionaire Elon Musk's antics
Gordon Kushner
Rolling Stone calls 'Sound of Freedom' a 'superhero movie for dads with brainworms'
Brett T.
Ray Epps plans to sue Fox News for defamation
Brett T.
In truly STINKY news ... half of New York beaches are contaminated with poop
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Libs continue to spread the lie about Moms for Liberty 'standing with' Hitler FuzzyChimp