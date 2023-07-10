Tweeter asks 'well-meaning white people' how they would react to a Hollywood party with no Black guests

We have no idea what the occasion is behind this gathering of famous faces, but it's certainly caught the attention of Twitter. And not necessarily in a good way:

Serious question for well-meaning white people. When you show up at a get-together like this, do you notice there are zero Black people, or nah?



If so, do you say or do anything about it? To who? Please be honest. This is a safe space (unless you say something dumb or racist).☺️ pic.twitter.com/y7jI2Yyk9S — Jay “Affirmative Action Hack” Perkins (@JohnathanPerk) July 10, 2023

We think it's a bit of an odd question ourselves, since we don't actually care about who people that we don't know invite to their parties, but once it was out there, lots of folks had thoughts:

Since I've been told again and again that the only difference between blacks and whites is skin color, why would it occur to me to notice? — Tom Woods (@ThomasEWoods) July 10, 2023

It IS a little hard to keep up with the rules these days.

family and friends arent a video game or tv show that requires a diversity quota. is the implication here that people should go out and handpick some token black friends lol — shoe (@shoe0nhead) July 10, 2023

Well, is it? Because when you put it that way...

Question for you: what are they supposed to say?



“Sir… I’ve noticed this pot luck doesn’t have a single shred of Sexy Chocolate Thunder. I demand you go out and find a Black person who can sit next to me so I can prove I’m down with the cause.”



This is just looking for an… — Zeek Arkham 🇺🇸 (@ZeekArkham) July 10, 2023

Seriously, who walks into a party and grills the host about the demographics?

I probably wouldn’t think that at any point if it weren’t an event someone else planned. If it was something I planned , I would invite my black and white friends and they would be there not thinking of the ratio of black/white — AmericanBullyMama (@love_my_bully) July 11, 2023

Well, that seems like a sensible approach!

That’s the most liberal table in America right there so this tweet is absolutely delectable https://t.co/O2Wi8AGbVO — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) July 10, 2023

That may be the funniest part about the whole thing...liberal white Hollywood being called out for it's lack of inclusiveness.

And in conclusion:

It sure is.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!