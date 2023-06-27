Marketing executives behind disastrous Bud Light campaign allegedly let go by Anheuser-Busch

Two of the marketing executives responsible for Bud Light torpedoing it's own brand seem to have been let go by Anheuser-Busch. Per the Daily Caller:

From the article:

The two top Anheuser-Busch marketing executives who were placed on leave amid the company shakeup no longer work for the brand, a source inside Anheuser-Busch confirmed in texts obtained by the Daily Caller on Tuesday. Group Vice President for Marketing Daniel Blake and Bud Light Marketing Vice President Alissa Heinerscheid are “gone gone,” according to obtained text messages with a current regional head of marketing. The Caller is granting anonymity to the source to discuss legally fraught internal company policy.

We're not ones to celebrate anyone's loss of employment (with the exception of President Biden failing to get re-elected, of course), but we ARE still trying to wrap our brains around how mind-bogglingly out of touch you have to be to misread your customer base that badly.

But yet they won't apologize, and they continue to directly fund the stuff for which they won't apologize.



That's a great point. We're not sure there's anything that Anheuser-Bush can do at this stage to salvage the Bud Light brand, but an apology might help. With the keyword being "might". We've seen a lot of boycotts come and go, and this is honestly the first one we can remember sticking to this extent.

We honestly wouldn't be surprised.

