Human Rights Campaign flames out with epically bad tweet about the real meaning of Juneteenth

Amy  |  8:15 PM on June 19, 2023

Human Rights Campaign thought that they would get in on Juneteenth celebrations by sharing this absolute gem of a tweet:

First of all, what? We don't know who runs the account over there but they most definitely could have benefited by researching a little bit of history. 

From the Smithsonian Institute's page on the holiday:

But not everyone in Confederate territory would immediately be free. Even though the Emancipation Proclamation was made effective in 1863, it could not be implemented in places still under Confederate control. As a result, in the westernmost Confederate state of Texas, enslaved people would not be free until much later. Freedom finally came on June 19, 1865, when some 2,000 Union troops arrived in Galveston Bay, Texas. The army announced that the more than 250,000 enslaved black people in the state, were free by executive decree. This day came to be known as "Juneteenth," by the newly freed people in Texas.

Huh. We didn't see any references to 'intersectionality' there.

Here's a thought, how about we just let people celebrate freedom from actual enslavement without piling anything else on top of it? We're literally in the middle of Pride Month, and Human Rights Campaign can't give up ONE day?

We're pretty sure that the answers are 'nope' and 'yep', in that order.

Seems like a bit of a tall order these days.

Good call!

That's excellent advice. We doubt they'll take it, though.

It absolutely is, and while it's not surprising that the HRC doesn't know that, we will never not be amused by the absolute lack of self-awareness that progressive organizations seem to embrace.

***

Tags: HUMAN RIGHTS CAMPAIGN

