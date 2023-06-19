Human Rights Campaign flames out with epically bad tweet about the real meaning of Juneteenth

Human Rights Campaign thought that they would get in on Juneteenth celebrations by sharing this absolute gem of a tweet:

To honor #Juneteenth is to recognize the intersectionality between LGBTQ+ equality and racial justice.



True Black liberation continues to be challenged today by systemic racism and oppression. Our fight for equality is synonymous with the fight for Black freedom. — Human Rights Campaign (@HRC) June 19, 2023

First of all, what? We don't know who runs the account over there but they most definitely could have benefited by researching a little bit of history.

From the Smithsonian Institute's page on the holiday:

But not everyone in Confederate territory would immediately be free. Even though the Emancipation Proclamation was made effective in 1863, it could not be implemented in places still under Confederate control. As a result, in the westernmost Confederate state of Texas, enslaved people would not be free until much later. Freedom finally came on June 19, 1865, when some 2,000 Union troops arrived in Galveston Bay, Texas. The army announced that the more than 250,000 enslaved black people in the state, were free by executive decree. This day came to be known as "Juneteenth," by the newly freed people in Texas.

Huh. We didn't see any references to 'intersectionality' there.

Here's a thought, how about we just let people celebrate freedom from actual enslavement without piling anything else on top of it? We're literally in the middle of Pride Month, and Human Rights Campaign can't give up ONE day?

Can white liberals allow even ONE day for other people?



Or does everything have to revolve around them? — Rebecca V-Devoted Reality Believer (@RebeccaAVelo) June 19, 2023

We're pretty sure that the answers are 'nope' and 'yep', in that order.

Why won’t you let the African American community have their holiday?

Why does it always have to be about the rainbow alphabet?

Give us 1 day, 1 Day without that community making everything about them — Joe G (@JoeG727) June 19, 2023

Seems like a bit of a tall order these days.

This is how embarrassed I am now to wear your symbol on my helmet.



Now you see it

Now you don’t pic.twitter.com/fucYlUmx7Y — Andy Stevens 🇺🇸 (@mrandystevens) June 19, 2023

Good call!

To honor #Juneteenth is to recognize an instance in which America lived up to it's promise, commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African Americans, albeit late and after much bloodshed.



It has nothing to do with you. Be quiet. https://t.co/FktJkAiucs — Ty (@Ty_Atty) June 19, 2023

That's excellent advice. We doubt they'll take it, though.

Juneteenth has nothing to do with LGBTQ+. Stop latching on to black folks. It's offensive. — Riçhäd Bêñbøw 🇯🇲🇺🇸 (@AntonioB79) June 19, 2023

It absolutely is, and while it's not surprising that the HRC doesn't know that, we will never not be amused by the absolute lack of self-awareness that progressive organizations seem to embrace.

***

