Jake Tapper melts down over 'spectacle' of Trump supporters celebrating the former President in Miami

Jake Tapper has apparently had enough of watching former President Donald Trump being celebrated by the patrons of Versailles, the Cuban restaurant he visited on his way back from his arraignment on federal charges in Miami:

Jake Tapper reacts to video of Trump and supporters in a cafe: “The folks in the control room, I don’t need to see anymore of that.”



pic.twitter.com/Ni5Ad5Ljax — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) June 13, 2023

Yes, Jake, Heaven forbid the folks in the control room should show relevant footage from the day's events during a segment on, you know, the most important story in the country at the moment. On a news channel, no less! Our best guess is that his visible irritation during this clip stems from the fact that he takes himself a bit too seriously for someone who fails to see the utter hypocrisy in following up on the footage by stating 'That's enough of that, we've seen it already. Let's go over again, the thirty-seven charges...'.

His reaction IS pretty funny. CNN just doesn't seem to know what to do with itself these days, and we doubt they'll figure it out anytime soon.

Jake Tapper, Russia collusion liar and propagandist, loses it over American people not accepting the ruling party's attempt to turn Trump into a political prisoner. https://t.co/f2Xs1aprIf — Mollie (@MZHemingway) June 14, 2023

Yea, we're also not sure what the problem is here but the MSM is gonna MSM.

Also Jake Tapper: "And now back to 24-7 discussion of Trump." — Jim Stinson (@jimstinson) June 13, 2023

Aaand we have a bingo.

