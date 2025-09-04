Report: In Wake of Minneapolis School Shooting, DOJ Deliberating Trans Gun Ban

President Trump has the unique ability to make the Left defend the most abhorrent people and positions, and often can make his Democratic Party opponents contradict themselves.

After last week's shooting in Minneapolis, Democrats have called for national gun bans a la Australia and the U.K. But before that, for years, they pushed for red flag laws to keep guns out of the hands of mentally unstable people, and now the DOJ appears poised to do just that.

BREAKING: The Justice Department is deliberating banning guns for transgenders as part of a range of options blocking mentally unstable individuals from committing acts of violence, @realDailyWire has learned.



Story to come. — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) September 4, 2025

If it saves one life, Lefties.

“Individuals within the DOJ are reviewing ways to ensure that mentally ill individuals suffering from gender dysphoria are unable to obtain firearms while they are unstable and unwell,” one source inside the Justice Department tells me. https://t.co/ndTcRCOfMg — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) September 4, 2025

Here's more from the Daily Wire:

In the wake of the latest deadly attack on a school by a transgender-identifying individual, President Donald Trump’s Justice Department is considering blocking trans-identifying people from buying firearms, The Daily Wire has learned. 'Individuals within the DOJ are reviewing ways to ensure that mentally ill individuals suffering from gender dysphoria are unable to obtain firearms while they are unstable and unwell,' one source inside the Justice Department told The Daily Wire. The DOJ’s discussions center on the fact that those who identify as transgender suffer from gender dysphoria, a mental disorder, the DOJ source familiar with the conversations shared with The Daily Wire. Gender dysphoria describes the sense of unease that a man or woman may feel if he or she thinks that their biological sex is mismatched with their so-called gender identity. A DOJ spokesman would not comment on specific measures being considered, but said that a 'range of options' is on the table.

Watch how quickly the Left comes out against 'common sense gun control' and red flag laws.

Personally, this writer opposes red flag laws in execution. She knows -- as do you, dear reader -- it's the proverbial camel's nose under the tent flap. But the Left demands them, time and again, and Minnesota has red flag laws in place.

Now that the Trump administration is proposing the things the Left demanded for years, they'll suddenly oppose it.

Where in the Constitution does it say crazy people can't have guns? — Scott G (@SkidWillie) September 4, 2025

It doesn't, but Democrats have pushed for red flag laws for years. The DOJ is now giving them what they've asked for.

Deliberating is not enacting, but this would be utterly unconstitutional. — Shooting News Weekly (@SN_Weekly_) September 4, 2025

That's probably why they're deliberating it, and it likely wouldn't hold up in court. Which would be the point: it would utterly decimate the Left's gun-control argument.

I have a friend who was involuntarily committed to a mental health facility when he was a teenager because of a suicide attempt when he was 14. He's 51 years old and is still prohibited from owning a gun.

Transgenders have an active mental illness. — Jerry Mander (@DanDLio50048934) September 4, 2025

Felons, even nonviolent ones, are often prohibited from owning firearms.

The Left about to be.. pic.twitter.com/GwvbwSbDmC — Florida Dad Reborn (@FLDadReborn) September 4, 2025

YUP.

Is the justice department about to make the left fight for universal gun rights? — Michael Ross (@the_michaelross) September 4, 2025

They sure are.

Pretty sure this isn't going to work. https://t.co/8HxYkGv4dx — Ed Morrissey (@EdMorrissey) September 4, 2025

Probably not, at least not as a ban. But as others pointed out, it'll make the Left argue for guns.

This is an interesting tactic b/c it lays bare some foundational legal / scientific questions



Can you ban guns from "mentally unstable" people? Obviously.



Is gender dysphoria a mental illness? Well, it's got an ICD-10 code that calls it a "mental disorder"… https://t.co/toFnv49jj4 — PoIiMath (@politicalmath) September 4, 2025

We'll see what happens.

The left is about to fight for gun rights. https://t.co/mmWRENpgEG — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) September 4, 2025

Yes, they are.

As I wrote last week, a disqualifier already exists in the 4473 paperwork. It simply requires a cultural and medical shift towards willing to call gender delusion what it is https://t.co/OSrEe896me https://t.co/s3wth80pDh — Jordan Boyd (@jordanboydtx) September 4, 2025

This is a fair point.

this is going to be a lawsuit with constitutional effect https://t.co/oEa2VkrqpN — kaitlin (@thefactualprep) September 4, 2025

Yes.

Insane, discriminatory, blatantly unconstitutional and totally inconsistent with the 2nd Amendment. https://t.co/lGqz75YHAt — Brad Polumbo 🇺🇸⚽️ (@brad_polumbo) September 4, 2025

That's how the courts will likely rule, too.

And they should -- the damage it'll do to the Left's anti-gun push is important.

