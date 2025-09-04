Creepy Bill Strikes Again: NYC Principal’s Repeated Groping and 30K Lewd Texts Spark...
Report: In Wake of Minneapolis School Shooting, DOJ Deliberating Trans Gun Ban

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 2:30 PM on September 04, 2025
AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File

President Trump has the unique ability to make the Left defend the most abhorrent people and positions, and often can make his Democratic Party opponents contradict themselves.

After last week's shooting in Minneapolis, Democrats have called for national gun bans a la Australia and the U.K. But before that, for years, they pushed for red flag laws to keep guns out of the hands of mentally unstable people, and now the DOJ appears poised to do just that.

If it saves one life, Lefties.

Here's more from the Daily Wire:

In the wake of the latest deadly attack on a school by a transgender-identifying individual, President Donald Trump’s Justice Department is considering blocking trans-identifying people from buying firearms, The Daily Wire has learned.

'Individuals within the DOJ are reviewing ways to ensure that mentally ill individuals suffering from gender dysphoria are unable to obtain firearms while they are unstable and unwell,' one source inside the Justice Department told The Daily Wire.

The DOJ’s discussions center on the fact that those who identify as transgender suffer from gender dysphoria, a mental disorder, the DOJ source familiar with the conversations shared with The Daily Wire. Gender dysphoria describes the sense of unease that a man or woman may feel if he or she thinks that their biological sex is mismatched with their so-called gender identity.

A DOJ spokesman would not comment on specific measures being considered, but said that a 'range of options' is on the table.

Watch how quickly the Left comes out against 'common sense gun control' and red flag laws.

Personally, this writer opposes red flag laws in execution. She knows -- as do you, dear reader -- it's the proverbial camel's nose under the tent flap. But the Left demands them, time and again, and Minnesota has red flag laws in place.

Now that the Trump administration is proposing the things the Left demanded for years, they'll suddenly oppose it.

It doesn't, but Democrats have pushed for red flag laws for years. The DOJ is now giving them what they've asked for.

That's probably why they're deliberating it, and it likely wouldn't hold up in court. Which would be the point: it would utterly decimate the Left's gun-control argument.

Felons, even nonviolent ones, are often prohibited from owning firearms.

YUP.

They sure are.

Probably not, at least not as a ban. But as others pointed out, it'll make the Left argue for guns.

We'll see what happens.

Yes, they are.

This is a fair point.

Yes.

That's how the courts will likely rule, too.

And they should -- the damage it'll do to the Left's anti-gun push is important.

