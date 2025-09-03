Backlash?! Actor Jeffrey Wright Responds to Non-Existent Criticism of His Turn As Batman's Jim Gordon

This writer spends a lot of time online, reading and talking about movies, and listening to podcasts about them. Not once has she heard any criticism of actor Jeffrey Wright ('The Hunger Games,' 'The Last of Us') playing Gotham Police Commissioner Jim Gordon in 'The Batman.'

So this story from Variety seems like engagement farming:

Jeffrey Wright says the backlash to him playing Commissioner Gordon in "The Batman" is "f*cking racist and stupid":



"It's just so blind in a way that I find revealing to not recognize that the evolution of these films reflects the evolution of society, that somehow it's… pic.twitter.com/FQeNsyauNy — Variety (@Variety) September 3, 2025

Really? As we learned from the Sydney Sweeney jeans dust up, the media would never pass up an opportunity to portray movie fans as racist. Yet this writer remembers no stories about 'The Batman' backlash at all. That movie came out three years ago, by the way.

Here's more from Variety:

Jeffrey Wright is firing back at those who think he should not have played Commissioner Jim Gordon in “The Batman.” During a recent interview with Collider, the “American Fiction” star discussed the negative reaction from some who thought a Black man shouldn’t play the leader of Gotham’s police force. Wright slammed the push back as “the dumbest thing” and absent of “all logic.” “I really find it fascinating the ways in which there’s such a conversation, and I think even more of a conversation now, about Black characters in these roles,” Wright said. “It’s just so f***ing racist and stupid. It’s just so blind in a way that I find revealing to not recognize that the evolution of these films reflects the evolution of society, that somehow it’s defiling this franchise not to keep it grounded in the cultural reality of 1939 when the comic books were first published. It’s just the dumbest thing. It’s absent all logic.”

This writer will save you a click and note that not once does the article cite an example of this supposed 'racist backlash.'

But it does note 'The Batman II' is coming out in 2027.

Jeffery Wright is a terrible actor no matter what color he identifies as. — GayPatriot (@GayPatriot) September 3, 2025

This writer disagrees, but he is a terrible person.

There was zero backlash.

But now I dislike him for lying — George Alexopoulos (@GPrime85) September 3, 2025

Bingo.

Way to burn any goodwill the audience might have had, Jeffrey.

Wait ... people had an issue with Comissioner Gordan? Nah bruh, that wasn't it. Trust me, you are not a victim and are playing a Woke Card to get attention. Quite pathetic for a grown man to do, but here we are. — Redneck Rogue Elf, 🐿 Whisperer (@TheRogue_Elf) September 3, 2025

Here we are.

The backlash in his head?



Or does he mean that he’s not as good an actor as Gary Oldman and people noticed? — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) September 3, 2025

In fairness, few are as good as Gary Oldman.

This never happened. — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) September 3, 2025

It did not.

This writer stole that meme.

Backlash?! What backlash? By who? I literally never saw any backlash on X, FB, or IG. I also personally thought he played the role great too. pic.twitter.com/zu0KmW0zeT — Jake Avra (@jakeavra) September 3, 2025

This gif made the writer laugh.

Bingo.

I don't remember a single post about this.

Hell, until I saw this I didn't even know he was in that movie. https://t.co/ghmFYPIIV4 — Cardinal Curmudgeon (@Gimblin) September 3, 2025

Neither did this writer, honestly.

"Didn't any of these people watch The Batman?" https://t.co/sIgyfeTuUW pic.twitter.com/vRGelKpgV5 — Extremely Careless (@Shanghaibeast) September 3, 2025

Hahahahahahaha.

"Why do none of these people know who Jeffrey Wright is?" https://t.co/sIgyfeTuUW pic.twitter.com/9reMenZmha — Extremely Careless (@Shanghaibeast) September 3, 2025

Okay, one more.

Billy Dee Williams played Harvey Dent in ‘89… no one cared. This is all so silly. Clickbait nonsense that is doing great damage to the movie business, without which Collider and variety would cease to exist. https://t.co/YXHo7Mh46B — George MF Washington (@GMFWashington) September 3, 2025

Billy Dee Williams was great.

I’m pretty plugged in to online outrage being on this hellsite, and I…don’t remember this at all? https://t.co/8UJj6nPosp — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) September 3, 2025

Same.

