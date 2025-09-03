GET OUT: Democrat Tom Suozzi Wants Socialists Like AOC and Mamdani to LEAVE...
Backlash?! Actor Jeffrey Wright Responds to Non-Existent Criticism of His Turn As Batman's Jim Gordon

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 5:00 PM on September 03, 2025
HBO via AP

This writer spends a lot of time online, reading and talking about movies, and listening to podcasts about them. Not once has she heard any criticism of actor Jeffrey Wright ('The Hunger Games,' 'The Last of Us') playing Gotham Police Commissioner Jim Gordon in 'The Batman.'

So this story from Variety seems like engagement farming:

Really? As we learned from the Sydney Sweeney jeans dust up, the media would never pass up an opportunity to portray movie fans as racist. Yet this writer remembers no stories about 'The Batman' backlash at all. That movie came out three years ago, by the way.

Here's more from Variety:

Jeffrey Wright is firing back at those who think he should not have played Commissioner Jim Gordon in “The Batman.”

During a recent interview with Collider, the “American Fiction” star discussed the negative reaction from some who thought a Black man shouldn’t play the leader of Gotham’s police force. Wright slammed the push back as “the dumbest thing” and absent of “all logic.”

“I really find it fascinating the ways in which there’s such a conversation, and I think even more of a conversation now, about Black characters in these roles,” Wright said. “It’s just so f***ing racist and stupid. It’s just so blind in a way that I find revealing to not recognize that the evolution of these films reflects the evolution of society, that somehow it’s defiling this franchise not to keep it grounded in the cultural reality of 1939 when the comic books were first published. It’s just the dumbest thing. It’s absent all logic.”

This writer will save you a click and note that not once does the article cite an example of this supposed 'racist backlash.'

But it does note 'The Batman II' is coming out in 2027.

This writer disagrees, but he is a terrible person.

Bingo.

Way to burn any goodwill the audience might have had, Jeffrey.

Here we are.

In fairness, few are as good as Gary Oldman.

It did not.

This writer stole that meme.

This gif made the writer laugh.

Bingo.

Neither did this writer, honestly.

Hahahahahahaha.

Okay, one more.

Billy Dee Williams was great.

Same.

