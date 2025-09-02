Lefty Priest Met With Pope Leo and Assures Us the Pontiff Will Continue Francis' Legacy of LGBTQ Openness

The last time we told you about Leftist Jesuit priest Fr. James Martin, he was comparing Alligator Alcatraz to the Japanese Internment camps erected during the Roosevelt administration. FDR was a Democrat, of course, a fact that's conveniently omitted -- right along with the fact that the Japanese who were interred were American citizens.

Now he's back having met with Pope Leo, and Martin says Pope Leo plans to continue Pope Francis' policy of 'LGBTQ openness'

Dear friends: I was profoundly grateful for my audience at the Apostolic Palace with the Holy Father @Pontifex this morning. The message I received was that Pope Leo will be continuing with the same openness and that Francis showed to LGBTQ Catholics. I found Leo to be joyful,… pic.twitter.com/igrY6kSjGF — James Martin, SJ (@JamesMartinSJ) September 1, 2025

The important thing to keep in mind here is that this is what Martin is saying. Not Pope Leo. Martin was also the guy who wilfully misinterpreted Pope Francis's embarrassingly bad Fiducia Supplicans as allowing the blessing of same-sex unions. Flawed as that document is, it does not go that far.

So take everything Martin says with a huge grain of salt, because he's probably lying.

Why should we take your word for this?



It’s as if this message come from the same discordant sheet music…”it’s sacred, believe me!” pic.twitter.com/6Ks4kmJ1hi — Bree A Dail (@breeadail) September 1, 2025

We should not.

The same openness that Christ showed to the woman at the well. Follow him and “go and sin no more.” — Kathleen McKinley (@KatMcKinley) September 1, 2025

The Catholic teaching on this is clear: sexual orientation in and of itself is not a sin. But gay Catholics, like their heterosexual counterparts, are required to abstain from sexual relations unless in a sacramental marriage. And the Catholic Church does not allow same-sex marriage.

Yeah, that's why we don't trust Martin.

"The message I received" --> What I pretended to hear — Learn Latin (@latinedisce) September 1, 2025

BINGO.

I’ll take “James Martin lying about what Pope Leo XIV actually said to him” for $1000, Alex — The Honey Badger (@Nance726) September 1, 2025

YUP.

To anyone who says Fr. Martin is a heretic around LGBTQ issues, can any of you actually cite



1) Any of his past comments that constitute heresy

2) The date he said it, and

3) A source or link to it



Otherwise it’s just slander. https://t.co/S3xDXRtSRQ — The Modern Boethius (@ModernBoethius) September 1, 2025

Hahahaha.

Are you serious? The examples are endless, including his errant blessings of gay Catholic couples -- a relationship forbidden in the Catholic Church -- under Fiducia Supplicans.

The same openness as the man who proclaimed, "C'è già troppa frociaggine"? Meno male! https://t.co/l46rJwR7Hg — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) September 1, 2025

Weird how Martin glosses over that comment by Pope Francis, huh?

I just got back from The Pope



He told me I was a very good boy and he loves all my ideas (don't ask him he already told me)



Yay! https://t.co/zCpvvAA1PS — Patrick Neve (@catholicpat) September 1, 2025

He also told this writer she's the Queen of England.

As the Thomistic saying goes: “Quidquid recipitur ad modum recipientis recipitur.” That is: “Whatever is received is received according to the mode of the receiver.” https://t.co/rDmyjO78hh — Diane Montagna (@dianemontagna) September 1, 2025

Nailed it.