CNN’s Kaitlan Collins Catches JD Vance in a January 6 ‘Gotcha’
Trump’s Epic Roast of Dems’ ‘Weak Bench’ Sparks Laughter and Agreement
Would-Be Assassin Challenges Trump to a 'BEATDOWN SESSION' and a Round of Golf
No Joke: U.K. Continues Its Downward Spiral Into Leftist Authoritarianism With More Speech...
Horror North of the Border: Trans-Identified Male Breaks Into House and Assaults a...
Democrats Hate Women: Career Criminal Arrested AGAIN for Assaulting FIFTH Woman In Downtow...
VIP
Parental Passion Turns to Squabbling: Civility Sacked at College Football Game
Guess Which Obama-Era Judge Freed Woman Who Threatened to Assassinate President Trump MULT...
That Thing That Never Happens Happened AGAIN! Milwaukee PD Employee Charged With Election...
Give Thanks for the First Amendment: Australia Fines Woman $200K for 'Misgendering' Male...
Peter Doocy Asks President Trump When He Found Out That He Was 'Dead'
UNEXPECTED: ABC News Is Shocked Artwork Stolen by Nazis 'Found' in Country Where...
CNN's Brianna Keilar Reporting on Chicago's BLOODY Labor Day Weekend AMAZING and NOT...
Midwest Nice? Tim Walz Goes on UNHINGED Rant About Conservatives Wearing MAGA Hats...

Lefty Priest Met With Pope Leo and Assures Us the Pontiff Will Continue Francis' Legacy of LGBTQ Openness

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 7:00 PM on September 02, 2025
ImgFlip

The last time we told you about Leftist Jesuit priest Fr. James Martin, he was comparing Alligator Alcatraz to the Japanese Internment camps erected during the Roosevelt administration. FDR was a Democrat, of course, a fact that's conveniently omitted -- right along with the fact that the Japanese who were interred were American citizens.

Advertisement

Now he's back having met with Pope Leo, and Martin says Pope Leo plans to continue Pope Francis' policy of 'LGBTQ openness'

The important thing to keep in mind here is that this is what Martin is saying. Not Pope Leo. Martin was also the guy who wilfully misinterpreted Pope Francis's embarrassingly bad Fiducia Supplicans as allowing the blessing of same-sex unions. Flawed as that document is, it does not go that far.

So take everything Martin says with a huge grain of salt, because he's probably lying.

We should not.

Recommended

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins Catches JD Vance in a January 6 ‘Gotcha’
Brett T.
Advertisement

The Catholic teaching on this is clear: sexual orientation in and of itself is not a sin. But gay Catholics, like their heterosexual counterparts, are required to abstain from sexual relations unless in a sacramental marriage. And the Catholic Church does not allow same-sex marriage.

Yeah, that's why we don't trust Martin.

BINGO.

YUP.

Hahahaha.

Are you serious? The examples are endless, including his errant blessings of gay Catholic couples -- a relationship forbidden in the Catholic Church -- under Fiducia Supplicans.

Advertisement

Weird how Martin glosses over that comment by Pope Francis, huh?

He also told this writer she's the Queen of England.

Nailed it.

Tags:

CATHOLIC CHURCH CATHOLICISM POPE FRANCIS VATICAN LGBTQ+

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins Catches JD Vance in a January 6 ‘Gotcha’
Brett T.
Horror North of the Border: Trans-Identified Male Breaks Into House and Assaults a Toddler
Amy Curtis
Obama... AGAIN?! DataRepublican's Deep Dive Into Ilhan Omar's HUBBY Is One HELLUVA DAMNING Doozy (Thread)
Sam J.
Trump’s Epic Roast of Dems’ ‘Weak Bench’ Sparks Laughter and Agreement
justmindy
Would-Be Assassin Challenges Trump to a 'BEATDOWN SESSION' and a Round of Golf
Brett T.
No Joke: U.K. Continues Its Downward Spiral Into Leftist Authoritarianism With More Speech Policing
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins Catches JD Vance in a January 6 ‘Gotcha’ Brett T.
Advertisement