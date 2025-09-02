VIP
Parental Passion Turns to Squabbling: Civility Sacked at College Football Game
Democrats Hate Women: Career Criminal Arrested AGAIN for Assaulting FIFTH Woman In Downtown Chicago

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 5:30 PM on September 02, 2025
Imgflip

We regret to inform you, ladies, that the Mayor of Chicago is too busy inciting insurrection against President Trump to do anything about violent crime in the Windy City. Likewise, the Governor of Illinois is too concerned with letting illegal immigrants vote in the state to do anything about the career criminals who assault women in downtown Chicago.

William Livingston is known to the authorities. He's assaulted five women in the city, and every time he's been cut loose under the Democratic Party's 'criminal justice reform' ideology.

Here's more from CWB Chicago:

A man with a long, violent history of randomly attacking women in downtown Chicago is accused of doing it again, this time knocking a 56-year-old woman unconscious and leaving her with severe facial fractures in the Loop.

William Livingston, 32, has been the focus of CWBChicago stories four other times since 2022, with each of those stories documenting more and more women he had randomly attacked.

Now, prosecutors say Livingston is responsible for another horrific attack in the Loop.

Around 5:15 p.m. on August 19, Kathleen Miles of Lake Villa and a friend were walking in the 200 block of West Washington, heading for the train. Without warning, Livingston barged between the women and punched Miles in the face, sending her crashing to the pavement and leaving her unresponsive, a Chicago police report said.

Now, prosecutors say Livingston is responsible for another horrific attack in the Loop.

Around 5:15 p.m. on August 19, Kathleen Miles of Lake Villa and a friend were walking in the 200 block of West Washington, heading for the train. Without warning, Livingston barged between the women and punched Miles in the face, sending her crashing to the pavement and leaving her unresponsive, a Chicago police report said.

This time, Judge Rivanda Doss Beal ordered Livingston to be held in the county jail.

All it took was five women getting assaulted to put this criminal behind bars. For now.

At a minimum, the three-strikes rule should apply.

He'd also be charged with a hate crime.

They are. He gives them power and a chance to virtue signal.

They'd probably lose under 'qualified immunity' but they should at least try.

Long past time.

This is true, but as this writer pointed out, the GOP needs to stop writing off big cities and start running candidates to give these voters a choice.

We do not have to live like this.

Correct.

Some people are unfit for civil society.

Total mystery.

They would probably say the victim has some sort of privilege and deserved to be beaten by Livingston.

And Democrats reward crime.

