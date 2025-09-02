Democrats Hate Women: Career Criminal Arrested AGAIN for Assaulting FIFTH Woman In Downtown Chicago

We regret to inform you, ladies, that the Mayor of Chicago is too busy inciting insurrection against President Trump to do anything about violent crime in the Windy City. Likewise, the Governor of Illinois is too concerned with letting illegal immigrants vote in the state to do anything about the career criminals who assault women in downtown Chicago.

William Livingston is known to the authorities. He's assaulted five women in the city, and every time he's been cut loose under the Democratic Party's 'criminal justice reform' ideology.

He’s been arrested repeatedly for randomly, violently attacking women downtown.



We’ve written 4 stories about those attacks.



Now, there’s a 5th story.



Prosecutors say he’s done it again, leaving a woman badly injured in the Loop.https://t.co/dHhitgrnDF — CWBChicago (@CWBChicago) September 2, 2025

Here's more from CWB Chicago:

A man with a long, violent history of randomly attacking women in downtown Chicago is accused of doing it again, this time knocking a 56-year-old woman unconscious and leaving her with severe facial fractures in the Loop. William Livingston, 32, has been the focus of CWBChicago stories four other times since 2022, with each of those stories documenting more and more women he had randomly attacked. Now, prosecutors say Livingston is responsible for another horrific attack in the Loop. Around 5:15 p.m. on August 19, Kathleen Miles of Lake Villa and a friend were walking in the 200 block of West Washington, heading for the train. Without warning, Livingston barged between the women and punched Miles in the face, sending her crashing to the pavement and leaving her unresponsive, a Chicago police report said. Now, prosecutors say Livingston is responsible for another horrific attack in the Loop. Around 5:15 p.m. on August 19, Kathleen Miles of Lake Villa and a friend were walking in the 200 block of West Washington, heading for the train. Without warning, Livingston barged between the women and punched Miles in the face, sending her crashing to the pavement and leaving her unresponsive, a Chicago police report said.

This time, Judge Rivanda Doss Beal ordered Livingston to be held in the county jail.

All it took was five women getting assaulted to put this criminal behind bars. For now.

At what point do you throw in the towel and say, sorry man, we tried to let you inhabit polite society with us but you keep demanding to live elsewhere. Here’s prison for life. Hell, move them to a lovely island for all I care but PROSECUTE & PROTECT US. — Closeted News Junkie (@NewsCloset) September 2, 2025

At a minimum, the three-strikes rule should apply.

If he were white, he'd be in jail after first offense @chicago is a two tier policing town — OSINT with a splash of good takes and a few bad 1s (@supersean415) September 2, 2025

He'd also be charged with a hate crime.

Perhaps the leadership is in favor of this monster's reign of terror. — Becky dotData (@beckydotdata) September 2, 2025

They are. He gives them power and a chance to virtue signal.

ALL the victims need to SUE the city for repeatedly letting him out! — ModSquad anti-communist. (@Designsage) September 2, 2025

They'd probably lose under 'qualified immunity' but they should at least try.

@realDonaldTrump it’s time for the NG in Chicago. — Charles Keller (@wegotthis**t) September 2, 2025

Long past time.

This happens because this is what Chicagoans keep voting for. https://t.co/75mOGiXl1E — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) September 2, 2025

This is true, but as this writer pointed out, the GOP needs to stop writing off big cities and start running candidates to give these voters a choice.

When I was living in Chicago, a man with a long history of attacking women walked into a Chase Bank one block away from my apartment and stabbed a teller to death. He had previously been released after short stints of detention. History should not repeat itself (That bank closed) https://t.co/Up3Rjg8bMf — Eric W. (@EWess92) September 2, 2025

We do not have to live like this.

This is the kind of person who should be locked up for everyone’s safety. https://t.co/rtr8ZGDuUb — Three feet to infinity (@hyperfocal) September 2, 2025

Correct.

Some people are unfit for civil society.

Gee, I wonder why so many office leases aren't being renewed and so much retail has vanished from the Loop.https://t.co/xZ6afN8eNJ — Mark, Darkly Optimistic (@mkos66) September 2, 2025

Total mystery.

What do the “abolish prisons” folks say about this?



Although I suppose there is de facto prison abolition in Chicago. https://t.co/Rk8O3iLPsd — Andy Grewal (@ProfGrewal) September 2, 2025

They would probably say the victim has some sort of privilege and deserved to be beaten by Livingston.

You get more of what you reward. https://t.co/uKSBPo9AYk — Arthur Frelling Dent (@ArthurFrDent) September 2, 2025

And Democrats reward crime.

