Texas Rep. Greg Casar Cites Lying Outlet ProPublica As 'Proof' State's Anti-Abortion Laws Harm Women

Another day, another Democrat lying about Texas' anti-abortion laws. As we've shown you multiple times, the Left has no problem lying about pro-life laws enacted by states like Texas in order to scare women. They claim women and their doctors will be prosecuted for providing care for miscarriages and ectopic pregnancies. That, undoubtedly, is frightening women from seeking and doctors from providing the correct course of care.

The Left doesn't care, of course. More harmed women means they can argue for the repeal of pro-life laws. After which, they'll promptly ignore the women harmed by abortion, of course.

Rep. Greg Casar of Texas is the latest to seek to harm women.

Texas women are being left to bleed because of the abortion ban. Some doctors hesitate, even on blood transfusions, out of fear.



Texas Republicans knew this would happen and passed it anyway.



We won’t stop fighting to restore abortion rights.https://t.co/lrsapbdk5C — Congressman Greg Casar (@RepCasar) August 31, 2025

Here's more from ProPublica (which has a record of also lying about abortion laws):

Before states banned abortion, one of the gravest outcomes of early miscarriage could easily be avoided: Doctors could offer a dilation and curettage procedure, which quickly empties the uterus and allows it to close, protecting against a life-threatening hemorrhage. But because the procedures, known as D&Cs, are also used to end pregnancies, they have gotten tangled up in state legislation that restricts abortion. Reports now abound of doctors hesitating to provide them and women who are bleeding heavily being discharged from emergency rooms without care, only to return in such dire condition that they need blood transfusions to survive. As ProPublica reported last year, one woman died of hemorrhage after 10 hours in a Houston hospital that didn’t perform the procedure. Now, a new ProPublica data analysis adds empirical weight to the mounting evidence that abortion bans have made the common experience of miscarriage — which occurs in up to 30% of pregnancies — far more dangerous. It is based on hospital discharge data from Texas, the largest state to ban abortion, and captures emergency department visits from 2017 to 2023, the most recent year available. After Texas made performing abortions a felony in August 2022, ProPublica found, the number of blood transfusions during emergency room visits for first-trimester miscarriage shot up by 54%.

If doctors aren't doing a D&C after a miscarriage, or if they are refusing to do blood transfusions, those doctors should be punished by state medical boards. Because this writer suspects some doctors are doing this intentionally to push a pro-abortion agenda. There's no other explanation for it, because the laws are clear: care for miscarriages and ectopic pregnancies, including D&Cs, is not illegal under any abortion law.

“The number of emergency room visits for early miscarriage also rose, by 25%, compared with the three years before the COVID-19 pandemic - a sign that women who didn’t receive D&Cs initially may be returning to hospitals in worse condition….”

What does this even mean? — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) August 31, 2025

It means they're lying and fear-mongering.

Which means women will hesitate before going to the doctor, and doctors will hesitate -- intentionally or otherwise -- to treat them.

Thanks for admitting that these doctors are incompetent. Pretending that miscarriages are the same as elective abortions is sick. — Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) September 1, 2025

Democrats have been trying to describe any procedure that ends a pregnancy -- even the birth of a child -- or any procedure that involves a woman's reproductive system as some form of abortion.

If this is true, which it is most likely not, the blame belongs to democrats like you for lying about it. — Rando Piloto (@pilotoincognito) September 1, 2025

Yup.

I’ll take things that aren’t happening for $400, Alex. — Flaengineer 🟦🇮🇱 (@FLAENGINEER) September 1, 2025

THIS.

Does anyone remember the name of the Texan comedian who lied about his wife almost dying due to abortion restriction? — Apple Lamps (@lamps_apple) August 31, 2025

That was Ryan Hamilton. We told you about him here.

This is bulls**t. First of all, not every miscarriage requires a D&C. Secondly, this is malpractice, not a reflection of abortion laws. https://t.co/0OkAkRa8Uu — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) August 31, 2025

Correct.

The “striking” trend is how the article waits until the end to tell you that the doctor violated the hospital’s own medical protocols. No heartbeat detected, then removal of the deceased child is not considered abortion under the law & has NOTHING to do with the abortion ban…..… https://t.co/E57Ku3aBu9 — Ashley Luna (@RealAshleyLuna) September 1, 2025

ProPublica lies?!

We're shocked!

Not.

Liar. A bloody, disgusting lie.



No doctor hesitates to save and protect life unless performing an abortion or euthanizing a patient.



It’s called the Hippocratic Oath. They can lose their medical license if they deny treatment.



This is a simple and emotionally baiting call to… https://t.co/99TU3nWzBZ — therealsambird (@mrwinning247) September 1, 2025

Texas AG Ken Paxton should launch an investigation into this. We're sure Rep. Casar would welcome that, no?

If not, we all know why, too.

Hey Gregg-show us some backup for this claim…we will wait… https://t.co/bPhBgX5QNY — Anthony Bazzo (@Bazzomanifesto) September 1, 2025

And ProPublica -- which has already been exposed as lying -- doesn't count.

Yes, it is. Especially when it harms women, as the Democratic Party's lies about abortion do.

