The Media Are Using a Brain Dead Woman to LIE About Georgia Abortion Laws AGAIN

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 4:00 PM on May 16, 2025
meme

Sometimes you read a story, and the alarm bells immediately go off in your head that something isn't adding up. This writer had that feeling when reading this story out of Georgia.

More from WISN:

A pregnant woman in Georgia was declared brain-dead after a medical emergency and doctors have kept her on life support for three months so far to allow enough time for the baby to be born and comply with Georgia’s strict anti-abortion law, family members say.

She could be kept in that state for months more.

The case is the latest consequence of abortion bans introduced in some states since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade three years ago.

Adriana Smith, a 30-year-old mother and nurse, was declared brain-dead — meaning she is legally dead — in February, her mother, April Newkirk, told Atlanta TV station WXIA.

Newkirk said her daughter had intense headaches more than three months ago and went to Atlanta's Northside Hospital, where she received medication and was released. The next morning, her boyfriend woke to her gasping for air and called 911. Emory University Hospital determined she had blood clots in her brain and she was declared brain-dead.

Smith is now 21 weeks pregnant.

But here's the problem. Georgia's anti-abortion law does not prohibit the removal of life support for the mother.

You'll be not shocked to learn this entire media narrative is a lie. We'll bring you some of this thread from Secular Pro-Life:

How convenient.

Exactly this.

And here's the important part:

Ah! There it is. Georgia has a law regarding the withdrawal of life support for pregnant women.

Smith did not have that advanced directive.

And GA code was enacted in 2007:

Oh, look at that.

Secular Pro-Life then discusses something else: what about what Smith would've wanted?

Or the father?

Even Smith's mother admits the family might not have ended the pregnancy.

But, as always, the goal here is not what's best for Smith, her family, or her unborn son. The goal is to undermine Georgia's abortion laws by lying about them.

The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie.  


Help us continue exposing their grift by reading news you can trust.

