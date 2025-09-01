Trump Death Watch: Ron Filipkowski Disappointed Not to See Photos of Trump Golfing
They Think They're the Good Guys! Lefty Daughter Says She's Cut Off Her MAGA Parents (WATCH)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 6:30 PM on September 01, 2025
AngieArtist

Life is too darned short to end relationships over politics. But Lefty women are more likely than their conservative counterparts to end a friendship over politics, so here we are.

And it's not just friendships the Left ends over politics, it's parental relationships, too.

WATCH:

This is shameful.

This writer's dad has been gone for five years, and her mom isn't in the best of health at the moment. That Lefty will regret this when they're actually gone.

Now imagine what they'd do to you, who are not their parents.

We hope they cut her out of the will.

As we just said. We'd happily send her parents our address.

That's true. She hasn't grown at all.

Yep.

Over half of Leftist women have at least one diagnosed mental illness, so this tracks.

This behavior is appalling to normies on both sides of the aisle.

As it should be.

AWFLs always live up to their name.

