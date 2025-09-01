They Think They're the Good Guys! Lefty Daughter Says She's Cut Off Her MAGA Parents (WATCH)

Life is too darned short to end relationships over politics. But Lefty women are more likely than their conservative counterparts to end a friendship over politics, so here we are.

And it's not just friendships the Left ends over politics, it's parental relationships, too.

The most caring thing you can do as a liberal daughter is cut off your aging MAGA parents because they don’t subscribe to your political beliefs. 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/9KpK3SM7ba — Dr. Jebra Faushay (@JebraFaushay) August 31, 2025

This is so heartbreaking - she wishes her parents to expire because they do not agree with her political views- what an awful way to go through life-so much hate in your heart for your family. — Janet Garts (@janet_gart87502) August 31, 2025

This writer's dad has been gone for five years, and her mom isn't in the best of health at the moment. That Lefty will regret this when they're actually gone.

Liberal women literally wishing their parents dead because they don’t agree with them is wild. — Nikki 🎀 (@HoganKrist35514) August 31, 2025

Now imagine what they'd do to you, who are not their parents.

Perfect example... her parents owe her nothing. — MOMof DataRepublican (@data_republican) August 31, 2025

We hope they cut her out of the will.

The best thing Maga parents can do is cut their children out of their will and leave it to somebody who will appreciate and value them. — Sassafrass84 (@Sassafrass_84) September 1, 2025

As we just said. We'd happily send her parents our address.

I believe she’s correct that, after eight years, zero personal growth has taken place. — Rob Jenkins (@profontheright) September 1, 2025

And when they leave everything to him, she’ll say he’s become greedy maga. — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) August 31, 2025

Self-centered, psychotic, and wishes her parents were dead because they are conservative.



Insane behaviors. https://t.co/dW9h8Q0EIw — I Am Leah (@Bossy_Leah) August 31, 2025

Over half of Leftist women have at least one diagnosed mental illness, so this tracks.

Talk about thankless; crucifying her parents for who they vote for. I'm not into Trump but I can't stand entitled little brats like this. "The boomers will expire. Let it go!" Girl, you let it go a long time ago https://t.co/aeEfTVSTE0 — Jon Mark (@gonzo_jon) September 1, 2025

This behavior is appalling to normies on both sides of the aisle.

AWFLs always live up to their name.

