Mother Nature Throws a Wrench Into Greta Thunberg's Gaza Flotilla Plans

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 7:00 PM on September 01, 2025
AP Photo/Salvatore Cavalli

Yesterday, environmental activist turned antisemitic Gaza gal Greta Thunberg announced she was going to join a new flotilla to Gaza and called for a 'global uprising' against Israel. Her announcement was overshadowed by her He-Man haircut, but Greta didn't let that stop her from getting on that boat.

Mother Nature, however, has a sense of humor and sent Greta and her goons back to the Spanish port they departed from which they departed:

More from the New York Post:

Greta Thunberg’s aid flotilla was forced to turn back to port after hitting stormy weather just hours into its journey to Gaza, organizers said Monday.

The 22-year-old eco warrior was on one of 20 boats that set off for Gaza from Barcelona on Sunday on what they called the “largest solidarity mission” in history — with Israel threatening to arrest her in harsh “terrorist-level” conditions.

But storms bringing 35 mph winds soon forced Thunberg and her pals — who also included 'Game of Thrones' actor Liam Cunningham — to turn back.

'We conducted a sea trial and then returned to port to allow the storm to pass. This meant delaying our departure to avoid risking complications with the smaller boats,' the Global Sumud Flotilla Mission said in a statement, without giving a time for the rescheduled voyage.

All this did was delay Thunberg's inevitable arrest by Israeli forces.

Yes, it is.

Even the weather is offended by it.

Mother Nature doesn't care what Greta's up to.

Well played.

That makes us very happy.

Aaaaaand we're dead.

Heh.

That too.

You guys crack us up.

Wonder if they'll try again.

ANTISEMITISM CLIMATE CHANGE GAZA ISRAEL PRO-PALESTINIAN

