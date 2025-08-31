U.S. Department of Labor Honors 'Hardworking Americans Who Made Our Nation Great'
Greta Thunberg Calls for 'Global Uprising' for Gaza, but She Should Rise Up Against Her Hair Stylist

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 4:00 PM on August 31, 2025
AP Photo/Markus Schreiber

Back in June, Greta Thunberg was detained by Israeli forces after attempting to sail to Gaza. She must have enjoyed her time in Israeli custody, despite her claims she was 'kidnapped,' because she's doing it again.

WATCH:

Girl, whoever told you bangs looked good was lying to you.

So great.

Heh.

LMAO.

'Some of you may die, but that's a sacrifice I'm willing to make.'

She was never relevant.

Aaaaaand we're dead.

We're never leaving X. NEVER.

Crying. Laughing.

Hahahaha. She does look like He-Man.

Greta is that cousin.

Truly amazing.

