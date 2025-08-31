The New York Times Solidifies Its Status As Fish Wrap With MAJOR LIE...
VIP
The Left's Disdain for Red America
Snoop Dogg Drops Apology to Outraged LGBTQ Activists After Video of His 'Lightyear'...
Autistic Child Rescued From Precarious Perch by a Park Guest at Hershey Park...
Scott Jennings: Public Health Regime Needs to Be Turned Inside Out Over COVID
This Explains the Wealth and the Antisemitism: Qatar Bankrolled Mamdani Mama's Film Career...
Apple TV's New Show 'The Savant' Is an AWFL's Fantasy, but the Trailer...
U.S. Department of Labor Honors 'Hardworking Americans Who Made Our Nation Great'
VIP
Florida's Stand Against Recreational Marijuana: Thankful We Didn't Buy the Hype
Tragic Plot Twist: Victims of Illegal Immigrant Truck Driver Were Also Immigrants
Greta Thunberg Calls for 'Global Uprising' for Gaza, but She Should Rise Up...
Heritage Calls for 'Meaningful Accountability' for 'Lies Throughout the COVID Pandemic'
Battle of the Bulge: 'Fat Activists' Wage War Against Weight Loss Drugs Like...
For the Children? This Shot/Chaser Shows Teachers' Unions Don't Care About Kids (or...

Sour Grapes: Harry Potter Director Says Cast Reunion Won't Happen Because of J.K. Rowling's Transphobia

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 7:00 PM on August 31, 2025
AP Photo/Scott Garfitt

The oh-so-tolerant Left are really the most intolerant people on the planet.

Don't believe us? Just say something they don't like and watch how quickly they attack you. Worse, be a fellow Leftist who doesn't toe the progressive line, and they'll turn on you in the blink of an eye.

Advertisement

J.K. Rowling, who is not a conservative by any stretch of the imagination, committed the unforgivable sin of objecting to radical trans ideology. For that, she's a pariah to some on the Left, including former 'Harry Potter' cast members like Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson.

Now, director Chris Columbus -- who helmed the first two 'Harry Potter' -- says a cast reunion is not possible because of Rowling's 'transphobia.'

Here's more from Entertainment Weekly:

Chris Columbus, who directed the first two Potter movies in the early 2000s, said that although he previously expressed interest in adapting the hit play set in the Wizarding World, he sees no chance of that materializing with the original cast due to J.K. Rowling's controversial views.

'It's never going to happen,' Columbus told U.K. outlet The Times. 'It's gotten so complicated with all the political stuff. Everyone in the cast has their own opinion, which is different from her opinion, which makes it impossible.'

Recommended

Apple TV's New Show 'The Savant' Is an AWFL's Fantasy, but the Trailer IS Hilarious (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Oh no. People with different opinions. The horror.

They do not.

In fairness, Tom Felton hasn't been critical of Rowling. 

It also helps that she's insanely rich.

No one buys the 'transphobia' argument anymore.

It's breathtaking, isn't it?

Advertisement

Checkmate, Rowling.

Everyone's got a price, after all.

Correct.

Three other directors completed the 'Harry Potter' movies after Columbus left. So yes.

The translation reads:

Inclusivity is hip and happening, except when you have a different opinion.

Then the tolerant Left are very, very intolerant.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

J.K ROWLING LIBERAL MEDIA TRANSGENDER WOKE DIVERSITY, EQUITY, AND INCLUSION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Apple TV's New Show 'The Savant' Is an AWFL's Fantasy, but the Trailer IS Hilarious (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
Homeland Security Drops Mother of ALL Fact-Nukes on CNN for Calling These ILLEGALS 'Community Pillars'
Sam J.
Autistic Child Rescued From Precarious Perch by a Park Guest at Hershey Park (Watch)
Eric V.
Snoop Dogg Drops Apology to Outraged LGBTQ Activists After Video of His 'Lightyear' Criticism Went Viral
Amy Curtis
Scott Jennings: Public Health Regime Needs to Be Turned Inside Out Over COVID
Amy Curtis
Tragic Plot Twist: Victims of Illegal Immigrant Truck Driver Were Also Immigrants
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Apple TV's New Show 'The Savant' Is an AWFL's Fantasy, but the Trailer IS Hilarious (WATCH) Amy Curtis
Advertisement