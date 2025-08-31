Sour Grapes: Harry Potter Director Says Cast Reunion Won't Happen Because of J.K. Rowling's Transphobia

The oh-so-tolerant Left are really the most intolerant people on the planet.

Don't believe us? Just say something they don't like and watch how quickly they attack you. Worse, be a fellow Leftist who doesn't toe the progressive line, and they'll turn on you in the blink of an eye.

J.K. Rowling, who is not a conservative by any stretch of the imagination, committed the unforgivable sin of objecting to radical trans ideology. For that, she's a pariah to some on the Left, including former 'Harry Potter' cast members like Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson.

Now, director Chris Columbus -- who helmed the first two 'Harry Potter' -- says a cast reunion is not possible because of Rowling's 'transphobia.'

1. @jk_rowling is smarter than the cast members by a mile. I’m siding with the writer not the pretenders who recite other people’s words & thoughts & have no original thoughts of their own.



2. I’m sure she’ll be just fine & isn’t too broken up about these self-righteous brats. pic.twitter.com/1snTbUZUxr — Jennifer Sey (@JenniferSey) August 31, 2025

Here's more from Entertainment Weekly:

Chris Columbus, who directed the first two Potter movies in the early 2000s, said that although he previously expressed interest in adapting the hit play set in the Wizarding World, he sees no chance of that materializing with the original cast due to J.K. Rowling's controversial views. 'It's never going to happen,' Columbus told U.K. outlet The Times. 'It's gotten so complicated with all the political stuff. Everyone in the cast has their own opinion, which is different from her opinion, which makes it impossible.'

Oh no. People with different opinions. The horror.

"Everyone in the cast had their own opinion"🤣🤣... do they tho? — I eat babies 🥓 (@left_power) August 31, 2025

They do not.

There is not a single person in the cast of Harry Potter – at least among the kids – who would have a career without her.



But they are such worthless little brats that they’ll throw her under the bus.



Screw every single one of them. — Jack Bauer after dark 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@JackBauerAD) August 31, 2025

In fairness, Tom Felton hasn't been critical of Rowling.

Most of the people who worked on her movies are either past their prime, not working much or riding her coattails for attention. Meanwhile she smiles, ignores or obliterates them w/ words and then cashes another royalty check. Living well is the best way to go. — man.from.a.c.r.o.n.y.m (@acronym_man) August 31, 2025

It also helps that she's insanely rich.

"Transphobia." Like "racism." Used to work. Now just sour grapes. — Andrea E (@AAC0519) August 31, 2025

No one buys the 'transphobia' argument anymore.

The level of ingratitude from people she made very, very rich is astounding — Aaron Smith (@AaronCSmith1) August 31, 2025

It's breathtaking, isn't it?

Also, people with a conservative view on issues tend not to demonize their opponents.



One's view on the trans debate has nothing to do with a Harry Potter movie.



Rowling can separate art from the artist.



The actors can't. https://t.co/5G9Oji9M2F — Tweetoleon (@Tweetoleon) August 31, 2025

Checkmate, Rowling.

I’m sure if there is a payment for a reunion the cast will drop their objections and come crawling back. https://t.co/iTTStsOP9G — MTarge (@targe_m) August 31, 2025

Everyone's got a price, after all.

💯 JK doesn’t need the money nor does she need the hassle of having to deal with these idiots. https://t.co/omkxRaHcsv — Kate B (@kate_eve) August 31, 2025

Correct.

Chris Columbus is infinitely replaceable. https://t.co/D6CijE53aT — K. Tagseth 🇨🇦 (@ktagseth) August 31, 2025

Three other directors completed the 'Harry Potter' movies after Columbus left. So yes.

Inclusie is hip en happening, behalve als je een andere mening hebt. https://t.co/oohx8tYMez — Janneke Nieuwstad 🧡 (@Jannekestad) August 31, 2025

The translation reads:

Inclusivity is hip and happening, except when you have a different opinion.

Then the tolerant Left are very, very intolerant.

