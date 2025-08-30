Seattle Mayoral Candidate Continues Dem Tradition of Blaming Corporate Greed Instead of Their Policies

CNN Panelist Offers Proof That Trump Has Dementia; Scott Jennings Says to Run...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 7:30 PM on August 30, 2025
A little over a week ago, Kroger announced it was closing stores in Washington state, citing crime and an unfriendly business environment. Rep. Pramila Jayapal revealed she doesn't understand 'fiduciary duty' and blamed the company for putting shareholders ahead of employees.

It turns out that another reason Kroger is shutting down locations is that Washington state Democrats blocked a merger deal between Kroger and Albertsons.

Democrats never blame their short-sighted policies for stuff like this, of course. It's always someone else's fault.

Or, if you're Seattle mayoral candidate Katie Wilson, you blame corporate greed.

WATCH:

Democrats create a problem, then Democrats offer 'solutions' to the problem they create, and those 'solutions' are always communist.

Truth. Democrats genuinely believe stores should just suck up losses from shop lifting.

She went to public schools. Clearly.

Wilson couldn't run a profitable lemonade stand in the Mojave Desert.

Absolutely nuts.

Make it make sense.

It doesn't.

Crime and unfriendly business policies, however, do.

She's a Democrat, so she thinks people keeping their money is greedy, but confiscating it from working people to redistribute is not.

Ah, so you'd rather they lose money and close stores altogether.

The Democratic way of thinking in a nutshell.

