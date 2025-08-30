Seattle Mayoral Candidate Continues Dem Tradition of Blaming Corporate Greed Instead of Their Policies

A little over a week ago, Kroger announced it was closing stores in Washington state, citing crime and an unfriendly business environment. Rep. Pramila Jayapal revealed she doesn't understand 'fiduciary duty' and blamed the company for putting shareholders ahead of employees.

It turns out that another reason Kroger is shutting down locations is that Washington state Democrats blocked a merger deal between Kroger and Albertsons.

Democrats never blame their short-sighted policies for stuff like this, of course. It's always someone else's fault.

Or, if you're Seattle mayoral candidate Katie Wilson, you blame corporate greed.

WATCH:

Kroger says it’s closing stores because of retail crime or high wages. But it’s really about one thing: corporate greed. I am excited to work with UFCW 3000 on their Fresh Food for All campaign to ensure that all neighborhoods in our city have access to healthy food and medicine. pic.twitter.com/hDzh3Wd9e7 — Katie Wilson for Seattle Mayor (@wilsonformayor) August 28, 2025

Democrats create a problem, then Democrats offer 'solutions' to the problem they create, and those 'solutions' are always communist.

Can't believe those greedy capitalists at Kroger's won't let the economically disadvantage come into their store & take the food they need for free! In socialist Seattle Katie Wilson will make sure supermarkets pay workers $50 a hour to assist shoplifters taking what they need.💪 — Izengabe (@Izengabe_) August 30, 2025

Truth. Democrats genuinely believe stores should just suck up losses from shop lifting.

How did you pass 1st grade? — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 29, 2025

She went to public schools. Clearly.

Start your own grocery business and then get back to us. You have no knowledge or experience to speak on this issue. — FugitiveMama (@fugitivemama) August 29, 2025

Wilson couldn't run a profitable lemonade stand in the Mojave Desert.

It's greed to want to avoid getting robbed. You progressive commies are freakin' nuts. — Red Dot in a Blue Dot in a Red State (@reddotaustintx) August 29, 2025

Absolutely nuts.

Yes, everyone knows the trick to corporate greed is closing stores and selling less stuff.



What could be greedier than that? — Arthur Boreman (yes, that Arthur Boreman) (@ArthurBoreman) August 29, 2025

Make it make sense.

How does corporate greed cause stores to close https://t.co/AwaTylTeAX — Charles Fain Lehman (@CharlesFLehman) August 29, 2025

It doesn't.

Crime and unfriendly business policies, however, do.

I don’t think she understands how greed works https://t.co/D889ry3vlI — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) August 29, 2025

She's a Democrat, so she thinks people keeping their money is greedy, but confiscating it from working people to redistribute is not.

People dragging Katie in the replies missing the point: Kroger buying up local grocers (happened here in 1998) and then selling low income locations to optimize profits is an example of corporate greed hurting communities. Kroger’s right to do this doesn’t change this reality! https://t.co/JhTOP4MI5b — David (@DKleinest) August 30, 2025

Ah, so you'd rather they lose money and close stores altogether.

The Democratic way of thinking in a nutshell.

