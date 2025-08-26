The Plot Thickens: Guess Who's to Blame for Kroger Stores Closing In Washington State

Sluagh-Ghairm! 'Young Queen of Scots' Trends As 14-Year-Old Lass Bravely Defies a Would-Be...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 5:30 PM on August 26, 2025
ImgFlip

Less than a week ago, we reported that Kroger was closing stores in Washington state, citing uncontrolled crime as one of the significant factors. Rep. Jayapal attacked the company, claiming it prioritized profits over employees (because she's never heard of 'fiduciary duty').

Yesterday, we learned the plot thickened:

Here's more from Seattle Red:

Last year, both federal and Washington state courts blocked Kroger’s $24.6 billion merger with Albertsons. The state action was spearheaded by then-Attorney General Bob Ferguson, now governor, who argued that it violated state antitrust law and would eliminate vital competition. Kroger made clear that it deferred evaluating store viability during the two‑year merger process, suggesting that many closures we now see may not have happened because a stronger company could maintain some of the underperforming stores. Now, with the merger off the table—as triggered by Democratic‑led litigation—those decisions are catching up.

Democrats successfully blocked the merger under the guise of protecting consumers. But now families across Washington—especially those in Kent and Everett—face grocery deserts, where access to affordable food vanishes. Instead of preserving competition, they’ve disrupted it.

So, care to comment, Rep. Jayapal?

That's part of it, yes, but the stores specifically cited high crime as a factor.

We're pretty sure he means Bob Ferguson, Washington's governor.

We'd love to hear his thoughts on this.

Competition is a good thing, and you only get that with capitalism, of course.

It's a problem they can then 'solve' by expanding their power and government.

Killing states is what Democrats do best.

Yeah, thanks.

