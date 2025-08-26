The Plot Thickens: Guess Who's to Blame for Kroger Stores Closing In Washington State

Less than a week ago, we reported that Kroger was closing stores in Washington state, citing uncontrolled crime as one of the significant factors. Rep. Jayapal attacked the company, claiming it prioritized profits over employees (because she's never heard of 'fiduciary duty').

Yesterday, we learned the plot thickened:

NEW: Democrats blocked Kroger merger—now Washington is losing grocery stores https://t.co/wKHwRmkYSK — Jason Rantz on Seattle Red (@jasonrantz) August 25, 2025

Here's more from Seattle Red:

Last year, both federal and Washington state courts blocked Kroger’s $24.6 billion merger with Albertsons. The state action was spearheaded by then-Attorney General Bob Ferguson, now governor, who argued that it violated state antitrust law and would eliminate vital competition. Kroger made clear that it deferred evaluating store viability during the two‑year merger process, suggesting that many closures we now see may not have happened because a stronger company could maintain some of the underperforming stores. Now, with the merger off the table—as triggered by Democratic‑led litigation—those decisions are catching up. Democrats successfully blocked the merger under the guise of protecting consumers. But now families across Washington—especially those in Kent and Everett—face grocery deserts, where access to affordable food vanishes. Instead of preserving competition, they’ve disrupted it.

So, care to comment, Rep. Jayapal?

Maybe its the minimum wage. — Dan Nelson (@IlliniDan2) August 25, 2025

That's part of it, yes, but the stores specifically cited high crime as a factor.

Can you please replay some of bob’s bragging about this? He was really proud of himself — Joe Wallin (@joewallin) August 25, 2025

We're pretty sure he means Bob Ferguson, Washington's governor.

We'd love to hear his thoughts on this.

Kroger/Fred Meyer is a dreadful store, filled with DEI, covidiots, and expensive merchandise. All stores being Kroger would have been a nightmare. The closures are less about the merger and more about declining community morality. Thank God for Safeway/Albertsons. — DrewWeb (@DrewW3b) August 25, 2025

Competition is a good thing, and you only get that with capitalism, of course.

Shorter: Democrat Fascists are creating "food deserts" https://t.co/8RNDQGoV6A — Goo T. Gwaba (@GooGwaba) August 25, 2025

It's a problem they can then 'solve' by expanding their power and government.

Looking at you @BobFergusonGov you need to take an economics class because you have no grasp of the ramifications of the things you do.



You're slowly killing this State https://t.co/MaRNcSqPKE — Jason (@Jason_younge) August 25, 2025

Killing states is what Democrats do best.

Good job, Dems. Way to screw us over more. https://t.co/fSJOG5khfv — Irvin Coyle (@irvin_coyle) August 26, 2025

Yeah, thanks.

