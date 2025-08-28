BY THE WAY: Mayor Jacob Frey Shows Catholics Are an Afterthought In Wake...
Redditors' Ghoulish Reactions to Minneapolis Shooting Show Guns Aren't the Problem

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 5:00 PM on August 28, 2025
AP Photo/Tali Arbel

Reddit Lies puts on waders and goes waist-deep into the cesspool that is Reddit to shine a spotlight on what's up on that social media site.

This is a whole new level of ghoulish, as pro-trans Redditors celebrate the Minneapolis Catholic school shooting and demand more violence:

Yikes.

We don't need gun control, but this writer would be open to stripping all of those Redditors of their gun rights.

The trans community is celebrating this, and guys like Jacob Frey think we need to defend the trans.

No.

Ghouls.

They're telling us who they are and what they'd do to us if they had the power.

Understandable.

Certainly warrants a look.

They often hate themselves, so it's no surprise they hate others.

They are not our moral betters. They aren't even our moral equals.

They're monsters.

And then we give them hormones, which cause violent psychiatric side effects.

Hard to argue with this.

