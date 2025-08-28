Redditors' Ghoulish Reactions to Minneapolis Shooting Show Guns Aren't the Problem

Reddit Lies puts on waders and goes waist-deep into the cesspool that is Reddit to shine a spotlight on what's up on that social media site.

This is a whole new level of ghoulish, as pro-trans Redditors celebrate the Minneapolis Catholic school shooting and demand more violence:

Holy crap Reddit pic.twitter.com/PU1lr3LDHt — Reddit Lies (@reddit_lies) August 27, 2025

Yikes.

We don't need gun control, but this writer would be open to stripping all of those Redditors of their gun rights.

The trans community is celebrating this, and guys like Jacob Frey think we need to defend the trans.

No.

Trans leftist accounts all over social media are celebrating the shooting and killing of children at the Minneapolis church by a trans gunman. They believe it is revenge against Christianity and the Trump administration for not allowing transitioning children, and defining sex as… https://t.co/owfZ3XCLD5 — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) August 28, 2025

Ghouls.

I have no words.



Pure evil incarnate. pic.twitter.com/ul2csoUKhB — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) August 28, 2025

They're telling us who they are and what they'd do to us if they had the power.

Reddit make me transfobic. — AlphaFoX (@Alphafox78) August 28, 2025

Understandable.

@StephenM@DHSgov@Sec_Noem



Reddit is a transgender terrorist breeding ground, you guys need to shut it down immediately. It's a bigger threat to the homeland than ISIS or Al-Qaeda ever washttps://t.co/wfcMdAiiFU — Jordan White (@whiteforesight) August 27, 2025

Certainly warrants a look.

They can’t point to a single right they’ve lost or any “genocide” towards them. They just hate. https://t.co/O0aSNV4nUT — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) August 28, 2025

They often hate themselves, so it's no surprise they hate others.

These are the people who imagine themselves your moral betters https://t.co/o47RTAPjPS — Cheese For Everyone! (@CheeseForEvery1) August 27, 2025

They are not our moral betters. They aren't even our moral equals.

They're monsters.

The way trans women behave makes sense once you remember that they are just mentally ill men, who score very high on narcissism. https://t.co/14qhbRBmoW — Sunni (@ControGorilla) August 28, 2025

And then we give them hormones, which cause violent psychiatric side effects.

I still maintain that reddit was one of the worst things that ever happened to society https://t.co/sDwG8Og3rn — Cory Watilo (@watilo) August 28, 2025

Hard to argue with this.