Here's Something Congress Can Do: Pass Thomas Massie's Repeal of the Federal Gun Free School Zone Act

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 4:30 PM on August 28, 2025
AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

The Left is insisting that we must do something in the wake of the terrible school shooting in Minneapolis.

What they mean, of course, is that they must be allowed to strip us of our Second Amendment rights. While they continue to refuse to address crime or the mental health crisis and while they continue to demand 'gender affirming care' for 'trans people' -- care that causes psychosis and fuels violence.

But if they really want to affect change, they can pass Rep. Thomas Massie's bill to repeal the federal Gun Free School Zone Act.

This is important because the alleged shooter, Robert (Robin) Westman, said he picked a school because it was a soft target -- and that his fellow trans shooters felt the same way.

Massie responded:

Bingo.

And Massie keeps replying to these dorks.

They sure do keep missing.

Spoiler alert: Democrats don't really want to end gun violence. They want to strip us of our Second Amendment rights.

And not for the better.

They like the shooter's gender identity, and they want more kids to transition. They hate guns.

So at least they're being consistent. They're wrong, but consistent.

