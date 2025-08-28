Here's Something Congress Can Do: Pass Thomas Massie's Repeal of the Federal Gun Free School Zone Act

The Left is insisting that we must do something in the wake of the terrible school shooting in Minneapolis.

What they mean, of course, is that they must be allowed to strip us of our Second Amendment rights. While they continue to refuse to address crime or the mental health crisis and while they continue to demand 'gender affirming care' for 'trans people' -- care that causes psychosis and fuels violence.

But if they really want to affect change, they can pass Rep. Thomas Massie's bill to repeal the federal Gun Free School Zone Act.

Every Congress, I have introduced a bill to repeal the federal Gun Free School Zone Act. Deranged shooters choose schools because they know their victims are vulnerable. This one even admitted it. There’s never been a shooting like this in a school that allows staff to carry. https://t.co/QjhI2QnPeY — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) August 28, 2025

This is important because the alleged shooter, Robert (Robin) Westman, said he picked a school because it was a soft target -- and that his fellow trans shooters felt the same way.

Please, there were armed police in Florida. Didn’t do s**t. Most Cops aren’t prepared for some random shooter to just open up on people. Regular Cops on their daily patrol aren’t even always ready for that. It’s so random, it’s impossible to know where or when it’s going to… — PhotographyAndShhh (@ScanticAntiques) August 28, 2025

Massie responded:

You just made my point.



I’m not saying we need a cop at every school, I’m saying we need staff carrying concealed. — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) August 28, 2025

Bingo.

No, arming Ms. Whoever the 4th period history teacher will not solve this problem.



More guns=more kids caught in the crossfire.



Japan has had hardly any school shootings because they have very restrictive gun laws.



How much money have you gotten from the NRA again? — bb25shel789 (@bb25shel7811067) August 28, 2025

And Massie keeps replying to these dorks.

The NRA hasn’t given me money in a decade.



In schools that allow staff to carry, no kid has ever been shot by a good guy or a bad guy.



You keep swinging, and you keep missing. — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) August 28, 2025

They sure do keep missing.

I have been saying this all day. Crazy shooters look for easy prey. Dems can end gum violence today by eliminating gun free zones — LittleOne 🐊 (@RealLittleOne) August 28, 2025

Spoiler alert: Democrats don't really want to end gun violence. They want to strip us of our Second Amendment rights.

This is true. But, it's sad that it is. We took rifles to school on the bus and had shooting matches behind the Ag building. No one ever shot anyone, or even thought about it. The Culture has changed. — Dr. FlyFisher_AKY (@FlyFisher_AKY) August 28, 2025

And not for the better.

It is astounding that the same folks who refuse to acknowledge the shooter's mental illness, or the impact of the drugs given to adolescents transitioning, are also unable to refrain from blaming the tool for who uses it. — Freedom Florida, Free America (@Randrenn) August 28, 2025

They like the shooter's gender identity, and they want more kids to transition. They hate guns.

So at least they're being consistent. They're wrong, but consistent.

