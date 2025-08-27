Lawsuit Alleges Shell Fired White Staffers for 'Weaker' Diversity Hires In DEI Purge

DEI isn't dead, it's just taken other forms, and we must continue to scour it from society for the benefit of all.

Shell, the petroleum company, is the target of a lawsuit that alleges White Houston staffers were fired in favor of 'diverse' candidates who were weaker employees.

Shell fired white staffers at Houston offices for ‘weaker’ diverse hires in ‘discriminatory’ purge: lawsuit https://t.co/naJ1NcBZqB pic.twitter.com/8ANsZtuaYT — New York Post (@nypost) August 27, 2025

Here's more from the New York Post:

Oil giant Shell USA allegedly ousted all the white employees from its corporate security team in Houston — replacing them with less qualified people of color in what amounted to a discriminatory purge, according to a bombshell lawsuit. Kevin Taylor and Gulf War veteran Michelle Romak, who are both white, claim they were booted from their jobs earlier this year despite each having more than a decade of relevant experience at Shell, according to the lawsuit filed in the US Southern District of Texas on Tuesday. They are suing Shell and Wayne Hunt, a regional security manager – alleging they participated in a discriminatory restructuring under DEI mandates that violate civil rights laws.

DEI must go away.

What happens when you redefine racism as a morally superior position. — Andrea E (@AAC0519) August 27, 2025

Bingo.

And claim it's (D)ifferent when they do it.

We must eradicate this from society.

Sounds like they fired people based on race?? I thought that was illegal? — RichieRich2222 (@RichieRich_2222) August 27, 2025

It is.

Hiring should be by merit, not optics. Diversity is important, but not if it comes at the cost of qualified people losing jobs. — GorgeousGlimpse (@gorgeous0017) August 27, 2025

Merit-based hiring only.

They should pay dearly for this. The EEOC should also fine them just short of bankruptcy. — SDM (@SMHLSC) August 27, 2025

We'd be fine with this.

So of course none of the upper management is white ? Right? Right? https://t.co/P0yDqL4r24 — LisaLou (@Lis_aLouu) August 27, 2025

Right?

Well no more gas from @Shell stations https://t.co/0WcK7WVptL — Phil Holloway ✈️ (@PhilHollowayEsq) August 27, 2025

Give them the Bud Light treatment.

Even big oil bent to this bulls**t. Terrifying. https://t.co/X65NWRCx6v — Rob Schmitt (@SchmittNYC) August 27, 2025

Very terrifying.

The DOJ should sanction Shell. https://t.co/zrxAPho4bE — Mitchell Brown (@MitchStoneBrown) August 27, 2025

Yep. Discrimination is illegal.

We're glad to see someone tagged her. She's good, and she's probably aware.

We'll see how this lawsuit plays out.

