Lawsuit Alleges Shell Fired White Staffers for 'Weaker' Diversity Hires In DEI Purge

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 7:30 PM on August 27, 2025
DEI isn't dead, it's just taken other forms, and we must continue to scour it from society for the benefit of all.

Shell, the petroleum company, is the target of a lawsuit that alleges White Houston staffers were fired in favor of 'diverse' candidates who were weaker employees.

Here's more from the New York Post:

Oil giant Shell USA allegedly ousted all the white employees from its corporate security team in Houston — replacing them with less qualified people of color in what amounted to a discriminatory purge, according to a bombshell lawsuit.

Kevin Taylor and Gulf War veteran Michelle Romak, who are both white, claim they were booted from their jobs earlier this year despite each having more than a decade of relevant experience at Shell, according to the lawsuit filed in the US Southern District of Texas on Tuesday.

They are suing Shell and Wayne Hunt, a regional security manager – alleging they participated in a discriminatory restructuring under DEI mandates that violate civil rights laws.

DEI must go away.

Bingo.

And claim it's (D)ifferent when they do it.

We must eradicate this from society.

It is.

Merit-based hiring only.

We'd be fine with this.

Right?

Give them the Bud Light treatment.

Very terrifying.

Yep. Discrimination is illegal.

We're glad to see someone tagged her. She's good, and she's probably aware.

We'll see how this lawsuit plays out.

