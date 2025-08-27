Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey Is Mad We Noticed the Gender Ideology of Alleged...
YIKES: Lefty Swift Fans on Reddit Are NOT Coping Well

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 6:30 PM on August 27, 2025
AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko

Yesterday, the world learned that Taylor Swift and long-time beau Travis Kelce were engaged to be married. Kelce apparently popped the question back on August 10, which means their PR teams run an airtight ship, because nothing leaked to the press.

Swift has an extremely large, loyal fanbase, and she's kind of a hero to the Left because of her political views.

But some Lefties aren't going to cope very well with the news of her engagement, like this one, who worried Swift's relationship with Kelce meant the singer wasn't really 'queer:'

Hoo boy. We have a serious mental health problem in this country.

Pretty much.

Good luck with that.

On the last one.

Fantast.

Yeah. This right there.

It absolutely was.

That much is true.

Imagine being this miserable about a singer who doesn't know you exist.

Worst fanfic ever.

Leftist women have significantly high rates of mental illness.

Kinda does, frankly.

Wait until the Kelce babies come along. The Left will meltdown.

