YIKES: Lefty Swift Fans on Reddit Are NOT Coping Well

Yesterday, the world learned that Taylor Swift and long-time beau Travis Kelce were engaged to be married. Kelce apparently popped the question back on August 10, which means their PR teams run an airtight ship, because nothing leaked to the press.

Swift has an extremely large, loyal fanbase, and she's kind of a hero to the Left because of her political views.

But some Lefties aren't going to cope very well with the news of her engagement, like this one, who worried Swift's relationship with Kelce meant the singer wasn't really 'queer:'

Horrible day for whatever category of people these folks fall into pic.twitter.com/CaqVukCrJo — Boring_Business (@BoringBiz_) August 26, 2025

Hoo boy. We have a serious mental health problem in this country.

Pretty much.

Imagine relying on this to train your AI — Vu (@tsif311) August 26, 2025

Good luck with that.

Weak can also mean weak-minded.

Guess where we are in the cycle. pic.twitter.com/W3JK4O55KZ — Jules! (@sparkly_jules1) August 27, 2025

On the last one.

I'm flummoxed that anyone though Swift was "queer". For what reasons exactly? — Maddog301 (@maddog301) August 27, 2025

Fantast.

The category is called "mental illness" and insufficiently applying it to people has had terrible consequences...pic.twitter.com/im2ucl1n4Q — OldWorld Marc (@world_citizen_1) August 27, 2025

Yeah. This right there.

This is why closing down all the mental health institutions was such a bad policy decision.



There is such a large portion of our population that genuinely needs legitimate professional help but constantly keeps getting enabled through these types of avenues online.



Pure… — Nick Pauszek 🇺🇸🌹✝️ (@nickpauszek) August 26, 2025

It absolutely was.

"I never knew her at all" — Matt Paulus 🇺🇸 (@mdpaulus) August 27, 2025

That much is true.

I’d thought the saddest possible way to live was making your sexuality your entire personality… Until I found out there are people who make Taylor Swift’s sexuality their entire personality, which is nearly certainly the saddest existence on Earth https://t.co/OdR5vz29YD — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) August 27, 2025

Imagine being this miserable about a singer who doesn't know you exist.

Today I learned that there is an online group called (checks notes) Gaylors who believed that Taylor Swift, the most heteronormative celebrity out there, was a secret lesbian, and they aren't taking her engagement well at all. We have a serious mental health crisis in this… https://t.co/karNwqFawd — America's Nomad Nero (@Adventure_Nero) August 27, 2025

Worst fanfic ever.

Checking in on Reddit after the news of Tay's engagement to Travis broke.



Yep, about what you would expect. https://t.co/uv7RbWVlJK — Gen-X Wolf™ (@GenXWolf) August 27, 2025

Leftist women have significantly high rates of mental illness.

This rocks https://t.co/ufCjvfw4e0 — Otto Von Tweetmarck (@OVTweetmarck) August 27, 2025

Kinda does, frankly.

Taylor Swift's business and music brilliance is unquestioned



But she is a PERFORMER



None of it is REAL



Was she not supposed to ... God forbid ... get married or ... even worse ... have kids once she met the right person



Every song she ever wrote was a prelude to this https://t.co/5KlR0LTrTX — Bill Speros (@billsperos) August 27, 2025

Wait until the Kelce babies come along. The Left will meltdown.

