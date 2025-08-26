Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Are Getting Hitched, and EVERYBODY'S Got an Opinion

Well, if this doesn't overshadow all other news today, we don't know what will.

Pop star phenom Taylor Swift and long-time boyfriend Travis Kelce are getting married.

🚨 BREAKING: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are getting married pic.twitter.com/NXNqM7RF3j — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 26, 2025

Here's more from Fox News:

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are getting married. 'Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,' Swift shared Tuesday on Instagram. In photos the pop superstar shared, Kelce could be seen down on one knee as Swift caressed his face during the intimate moment. The news comes weeks after Swift announced her upcoming album, 'The Life of a Showgirl' on Kelce's podcast.

This will be all they talk about during the NFL season, too, won't it?

Omg the best news. I am so happy for them. Yay. Taylor Swift is engaged 💍 pic.twitter.com/WNEN0nAPwQ — Liana ❤️ 🇺🇸 (@lianan) August 26, 2025

That's a rock.

Can we take bets on the the over/under of how long until the divorce? — Sean (@svcigar) August 26, 2025

Ah, the pessimists have entered the chat.

English teacher and gym teacher? Cool, now we just need the math teacher to officiate. — Tessereon Aether (@TesserAether) August 26, 2025

Heh.

Oh, this will blow up all over social media.

Congratulations. I hope they have a long and happy life together. — 1967davethewave (@here4theparty67) August 26, 2025

This writer hopes the same thing.

You know she picked out the ring. — David Bradley (@DBradley22765) August 26, 2025

Don't most women at least suggest what they'd like?

We’re about to have an American Royal Wedding. https://t.co/sGFzP26YeX — JB (@RegularDude007) August 26, 2025

Yes. This'll be as big as Princess Diana and Prince Charles in England or Celine Dion and Rene Angelil in Canada.

I'd love to know what prenuptial agreement says. https://t.co/PhUpcffOUt — Rodger 🍜 (@catholiclawyer) August 26, 2025

We'd be stunned if there wasn't one.

Wedding live on ESPN? Buck and Aikman? https://t.co/azfyTW593k — Daniel Darling (@dandarling) August 26, 2025

Dear Lord, no.

Can you imagine the amount of song material this will give her?? https://t.co/xti6ro6AIV — Haz (@Michael_Haz) August 26, 2025

Her next five albums are written.

