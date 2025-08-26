CREEPY: Michigan Dem Tells Kids to Message Her on TikTok and She'll Help...
Nicholas Kristof’s Fantasy Flashback: Rewriting Oct. 7 Sympathy and History As Only He...
Federal Reserve Governor's Attorney Abbe Lowell Says a Lawsuit Is Coming After 'Illegal'...
BAHAHA! They're SOOO Easy: Unhinged Lefties Do EXACTLY What Trump Wanted Them to...
Jonathan Turley Destroys the Calvinball Jurisprudence of Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson
Jessica Tarlov Gives the Right an ULTIMATUM on Talking About Dems and Socialism...
Zohran Mamdani's Lame 'Zcavenger' Hunt: Bust Your Butt for Crummy Selfie Prize
Trans Dem Tries to Tame Party's Trans Obsession, Gets Branded Nazi by His...
All of THIS! Dr. Strangetweet's Thread of Some of the WORST X Takes...
Loudoun County Faculty Plays 'Rules for Thee, But Not for Me' With Trans...
No One Is Above the Law! Judge Denies Hannah Dugan's Motion to Dismiss,...
What Are They So Afraid Of? Reddit Mods Delete Another Post for Praising...
Miss Universe's 'Miss Palestine': A Fitting Nod to a Make-Believe Land, Never Lived...
ARGLE BARGLE RAR! John Bolton Only Makes Himself Look WORSE Lashing Out at...

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Are Getting Hitched, and EVERYBODY'S Got an Opinion

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 4:10 PM on August 26, 2025
AP Photo/Ed Zurga

Well, if this doesn't overshadow all other news today, we don't know what will.

Pop star phenom Taylor Swift and long-time boyfriend Travis Kelce are getting married.

Advertisement

Here's more from Fox News:

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are getting married.

'Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,' Swift shared Tuesday on Instagram.

In photos the pop superstar shared, Kelce could be seen down on one knee as Swift caressed his face during the intimate moment.

The news comes weeks after Swift announced her upcoming album, 'The Life of a Showgirl' on Kelce's podcast.

This will be all they talk about during the NFL season, too, won't it?

That's a rock.

Ah, the pessimists have entered the chat.

Heh.

Oh, this will blow up all over social media.

Recommended

Jonathan Turley Destroys the Calvinball Jurisprudence of Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

This writer hopes the same thing.

Don't most women at least suggest what they'd like?

Yes. This'll be as big as Princess Diana and Prince Charles in England or Celine Dion and Rene Angelil in Canada. 

We'd be stunned if there wasn't one.

Dear Lord, no.

Her next five albums are written.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump’s leadership and bold policies, America’s economy is back on track.

Help us continue to report on the president’s economic successes and combat the lies of the Democrats. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

ENTERTAINMENT MUSIC NFL TAYLOR SWIFT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Jonathan Turley Destroys the Calvinball Jurisprudence of Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson
Amy Curtis
All of THIS! Dr. Strangetweet's Thread of Some of the WORST X Takes Over the Years Is SPECTACULARLY Funny
Sam J.
CREEPY: Michigan Dem Tells Kids to Message Her on TikTok and She'll Help Get Them Puberty Blockers
Amy Curtis
Jessica Tarlov Gives the Right an ULTIMATUM on Talking About Dems and Socialism and LOL-WOW, She's Dense
Sam J.
BAHAHA! They're SOOO Easy: Unhinged Lefties Do EXACTLY What Trump Wanted Them to After Signing Flag EO
Sam J.
Trans Dem Tries to Tame Party's Trans Obsession, Gets Branded Nazi by His Own Side
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Jonathan Turley Destroys the Calvinball Jurisprudence of Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson Amy Curtis
Advertisement