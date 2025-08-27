FLASHBACK: In Wake of Minneapolis Shooting, Let's Remember What State Dems SAID About the Trans Community

The other day, we told you about Minnesota AG Keith Ellison's remarks at the DNC Summer meeting. Ellison vowed to sue the Trump administration over 'gender-affirming care.'
In light of today's shooting in Minneapolis, it's time to revisit the Democratic Party's rhetoric on the trans community, as the alleged shooter has been identified as Robert Westman, who changed his name to 'Robin' in 2019 because he's trans.
BREAKING: Minnesota Church School shooter Robert Westman's mother reportedly applied to change her child's name in 2019 from "Robert" to "Robin" because he identified as female pic.twitter.com/1kolfVBuwd— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 27, 2025
Here are what the officials in Minneapolis and Minnesota have said about the trans community in recent days:
Minneapolis Mayor: "Minneapolis will be a safe haven for the trans community."— CJ Pearson (@thecjpearson) August 27, 2025
Minnesota Governor: "We are a safe haven for transgender individuals."
Minnesota AG: "We're suing Trump for gender affirming care."
Minnesota Lt. Governor: "When our children tell us who they are,… pic.twitter.com/dLKUbaPcBN
We previously mentioned the Lt. Governor and her shirt here.
And walz went mental 2 days ago over the prospect of having national guard in minneapolis. Imagine if they had been there today.— The Only James Magelk (@TheMagelk) August 27, 2025
Let's talk about affirmation, not prayers.— Andrea E (@AAC0519) August 27, 2025
Bingo.
Minnesota Governor: "We are a safe haven for transgender individuals." pic.twitter.com/UHvibCKHBn— Hořící Drak (@JAYMADDIS) August 27, 2025
Never forget.
Sad. The Minnesota government supported this👇 https://t.co/8qUQpS4ehB pic.twitter.com/jGqF6qr5JJ— The Most Interesting Man (@JCSanz65) August 27, 2025
Democrats support this.
I have been warning communities for years.— Scarlett Johnson (@scarlett4kids) August 27, 2025
This horrific tragedy in Minnesota could have been avoided.
How many children have to suffer?
How many families have to grieve?
When will parents in states run by woke Democrat governors rise-up, refuse to be bullied, and demand the… https://t.co/n4kJb5ji8R
The time is now to stand up.
Idiots virtue signaling over valuing lives. This aged well for them including the stupid mayor of Minneapolis https://t.co/htW7T4Gf08— TR Webbman (@tr_webbman) August 27, 2025
That's what Democrats do best: virtue signal. And yes, it costs lives.
But who is safe from the transgender community? https://t.co/MuA6TcrP5K— Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) August 27, 2025
Excellent question.
Here’s part of the problem…— LetFreedomRing (@FreeAtLast911) August 27, 2025
MN is coddling mental illness! https://t.co/rWVjMJDVst
Yes, it is.
Why are they pushing this? https://t.co/gHBXNUJ322— The New American Media (@American_Media_) August 27, 2025
We all know why.
When kids say they're trans, we should listen to them! As adults and professionals, we should hear: they're mentally ill, hurting, and at war with reality. Minnesota's 'safe haven' rhetoric ignores this truth and prioritises ideology over genuine care. #MentalHealthMatters https://t.co/ApQImMJwvZ— Michelle Mackness, MC, APPA-cert'd 🌎🇨🇦🏳️🌈 (@MicllMackness) August 27, 2025
This.
