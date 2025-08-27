FLASHBACK: In Wake of Minneapolis Shooting, Let's Remember What State Dems SAID About the Trans Community

'What Americans Do You Mean?' Scott Jennings ENDS Abby Phillip's Latest Attack on...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 4:30 PM on August 27, 2025
AngieArtist

The other day, we told you about Minnesota AG Keith Ellison's remarks at the DNC Summer meeting. Ellison vowed to sue the Trump administration over 'gender-affirming care.' 

In light of today's shooting in Minneapolis, it's time to revisit the Democratic Party's rhetoric on the trans community, as the alleged shooter has been identified as Robert Westman, who changed his name to 'Robin' in 2019 because he's trans.

Here are what the officials in Minneapolis and Minnesota have said about the trans community in recent days:

We previously mentioned the Lt. Governor and her shirt here.

He sure did.

Bingo.

Never forget.

Democrats support this.

The time is now to stand up.

That's what Democrats do best: virtue signal. And yes, it costs lives.

Excellent question.

Yes, it is.

We all know why.

This.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

