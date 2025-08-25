Keith Ellison’s DNC Summer Meeting Dumpster Fire: Transgender Tantrums and Viral Cringe Galore

The DNC summer meeting is shaping up to be quite the cornucopia of cringe worthy viral video moments.

Minnesota AG Keith Ellison at the DNC Summer Meeting: "We have sued Trump for gender affirming care. We are not going to scapegoat the transgender community." pic.twitter.com/oqD8bCeJez — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 25, 2025

Dems I’m begging you, @DNC MAKE THIS YOUR CORE AGENDA IN ‘26 & ‘28 https://t.co/eWQOKEmhMU — exi(s)t (@theleftislying) August 25, 2025

Yes, please!

That is an accurate description of him.

YES!!!!



Double down on child mutilation!!!!



That's it, Democrats! DIG IN. https://t.co/rmtxPVpQig — RBe (@RBPundit) August 25, 2025

Never stop talking about ti.

"We're just going to sterilize and mutilate children in the name of radical conversion therapy" is a hell of an argument. https://t.co/Rq73KLXaoy — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) August 25, 2025

It's all they have left.

Good luck with that. https://t.co/0PBJ92WgcL — Lady Hecate (@hecate40) August 25, 2025

Best of luck!

Minnesota really is trying to be California https://t.co/GO2bWNXV7Y — JS (@Jszultk) August 25, 2025

Minnesota wants the crappy politics without the beautiful California weather and beaches to make up for it.

Democrats are suing to be able to chop body parts off children and chemically castrate them.



You can fathom how evil these people are. https://t.co/p0JD3qiDQq — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) August 25, 2025

It's hard to imagine the depths of their depravity.

The far left is hurting Dems https://t.co/WSnOK3YtVr — (((Matt Boxer)))#СлаваУкраїні! 🇺🇸🇺🇦🇮🇱🇹🇼 (@MattBoxer94) August 25, 2025

Shhh ... Don't tell them.

Like a rock!

Keith Ellison hates children. Prefers to drug and maim them.

He’s so proud………. https://t.co/W5MINtTjAp — DCall (@Dcall1951) August 25, 2025

Remember when @keithellison scapegoated TF out of his girlfriend with his fists? I do. https://t.co/ljrIYoS63b — Brandon Alexi 🇺🇸🇮🇱🇺🇸🎗️ (@Branhitsthesilk) August 25, 2025

Oh,





So AG Keith Ellison who is a Muslim supports transgenderism ? This is a guy that needs some real medical help himself.......or he is a hypocrite dirtbag phony Muslim himself. https://t.co/2WXp3dxhlH — Tater Salad (@VanScheurich) August 25, 2025

His only religion is Leftism.

Still pushing for minor children to cut off their sex organs and load up on hormones in pursuit of an anti-science agenda?



Good luck with that, Democrats! https://t.co/6GLz0ITjnp — ConservativeNotCrazy (@IAMMGraham) August 25, 2025

DNC meeting going well...

Stolen land, chopping off body parts of kids... https://t.co/b2Ljvoo7fI — sarainitaly 🌷🌷🌷 (@sarainitaly) August 25, 2025

They aren't trying to hide the crazy.

Democrats are pure evil, they are fighting to drug and mutilate children. https://t.co/CDYFRbX8UL — Joe (@JoeC1776) August 25, 2025

Pandering to men who pretend to be women is a losing proposition. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) August 25, 2025

Hopefully, they continue down this path.













