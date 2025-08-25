Keith Ellison’s DNC Summer Meeting Dumpster Fire: Transgender Tantrums and Viral Cringe Galore

The DNC summer meeting is shaping up to be quite the cornucopia of cringe worthy viral video moments.
Minnesota AG Keith Ellison at the DNC Summer Meeting: "We have sued Trump for gender affirming care. We are not going to scapegoat the transgender community." pic.twitter.com/oqD8bCeJez— Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 25, 2025
Dems I’m begging you, @DNC MAKE THIS YOUR CORE AGENDA IN ‘26 & ‘28 https://t.co/eWQOKEmhMU— exi(s)t (@theleftislying) August 25, 2025
Yes, please!
Sick and insufferable person. https://t.co/GWOvdgkkGl— Kristi (@TheyCallMeNans) August 25, 2025
That is an accurate description of him.
YES!!!!— RBe (@RBPundit) August 25, 2025
Double down on child mutilation!!!!
That's it, Democrats! DIG IN. https://t.co/rmtxPVpQig
Never stop talking about ti.
"We're just going to sterilize and mutilate children in the name of radical conversion therapy" is a hell of an argument. https://t.co/Rq73KLXaoy— Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) August 25, 2025
It's all they have left.
Good luck with that. https://t.co/0PBJ92WgcL— Lady Hecate (@hecate40) August 25, 2025
Best of luck!
Minnesota really is trying to be California https://t.co/GO2bWNXV7Y— JS (@Jszultk) August 25, 2025
Minnesota wants the crappy politics without the beautiful California weather and beaches to make up for it.
Democrats are suing to be able to chop body parts off children and chemically castrate them.— Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) August 25, 2025
You can fathom how evil these people are. https://t.co/p0JD3qiDQq
It's hard to imagine the depths of their depravity.
The far left is hurting Dems https://t.co/WSnOK3YtVr— (((Matt Boxer)))#СлаваУкраїні! 🇺🇸🇺🇦🇮🇱🇹🇼 (@MattBoxer94) August 25, 2025
Shhh ... Don't tell them.
20% and dropping…… https://t.co/0b28W8ZDkj— EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) August 25, 2025
Like a rock!
Keith Ellison hates children. Prefers to drug and maim them.— DCall (@Dcall1951) August 25, 2025
He’s so proud………. https://t.co/W5MINtTjAp
Remember when @keithellison scapegoated TF out of his girlfriend with his fists? I do. https://t.co/ljrIYoS63b— Brandon Alexi 🇺🇸🇮🇱🇺🇸🎗️ (@Branhitsthesilk) August 25, 2025
Oh,
So AG Keith Ellison who is a Muslim supports transgenderism ? This is a guy that needs some real medical help himself.......or he is a hypocrite dirtbag phony Muslim himself. https://t.co/2WXp3dxhlH— Tater Salad (@VanScheurich) August 25, 2025
His only religion is Leftism.
Still pushing for minor children to cut off their sex organs and load up on hormones in pursuit of an anti-science agenda?— ConservativeNotCrazy (@IAMMGraham) August 25, 2025
Good luck with that, Democrats! https://t.co/6GLz0ITjnp
DNC meeting going well...— sarainitaly 🌷🌷🌷 (@sarainitaly) August 25, 2025
Stolen land, chopping off body parts of kids... https://t.co/b2Ljvoo7fI
They aren't trying to hide the crazy.
Democrats are pure evil, they are fighting to drug and mutilate children. https://t.co/CDYFRbX8UL— Joe (@JoeC1776) August 25, 2025
Pandering to men who pretend to be women is a losing proposition.— Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) August 25, 2025
Hopefully, they continue down this path.
