OMISSION: ABC News 'Reporter' Leaves Out Crucial Info About What Was Written on Minneapolis Shooter's Gun

This writer wondered how long it would take the Left to blame President Trump for the mass shooting at a Catholic school in Minneapolis. Two students are dead, and several more people -- including more children -- are injured.

The alleged shooter appears to have targeted the school, and he's trans (something the Left would prefer we ignore). Videos posted to social media showed the shooter's weapons had writing on them, including the phrase 'Kill Donald Trump.'

But watch how one ABC News reporter selectively omitted part of what was written on the gun:

BREAKING - ABC News, reporting on the Minneapolis Catholic school shooting, decided to mention that President Trump’s name was written on some of the suspects weapons without providing context, making it appear to viewers as if he were a supporter of the President. pic.twitter.com/Rs24ZP1pSw — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) August 27, 2025

He knew exactly what he was doing.

This clown knew exactly what he was doing. — MAZE (@mazemoore) August 27, 2025

As we said.

Can't ever hate them enough. Ever. — The Alpha Cow (@Marcus_Porcius2) August 27, 2025

Never.

That's on the magazine... he also had "K Trump Now!" on the scope pic.twitter.com/SDtGfQxcqs — Joni Job (@jj_talking) August 27, 2025

ABC News will omit that, too.

Just read a CBS article that basically did the same, with no mention of the shooter being trans.



This story will be buried quickly as it doesn’t fit the narrative. — Rare 🇺🇸 (@RareImagery) August 27, 2025

The media are going to try to bury this next to Jimmy Hoffa.

Pray for more well-deserved ‘journalism’ layoffs. This purposeful misleading of viewers is insane. You don’t say the president’s name is on a gun without mentioning the context of the use. F**k these evil a*****es. https://t.co/XMQzOG5Yuy — Super Journalist (Retired) - JOURN-EL of Skrypton (@Magnum_CK) August 27, 2025

It's absolutely insane.

This is called propaganda they’re calling for violence against the president. Their inference is unmistakable. It’s intentional and purposeful. https://t.co/mrwhr8GJr0 — Michael Dale (@midelaro83) August 27, 2025

They're also implying the alleged shooter was a Trump supporter and minimizing the threat on Trump's life.

Note that he says the shooter included the names of past mass shooters, and the name of Donald Trump.



This creates the false impression that he supports both the other mass shooters, and Trump; when in fact, he supports those shooters, but wants to KILL Trump.



h/t @Magnum_CK https://t.co/PQta7OE63W — Pudge (@pudgenet) August 27, 2025

YUP.

Scumbags @ABC tried to tie the Minneapolis Catholic school shooter Robin Westman to Trump...without mentioning that he hated Trump and wanted to kill him. https://t.co/bYZL4GYbZT — The Alpha Cow (@Marcus_Porcius2) August 27, 2025

They are scum.

This is what your friends and neighbors watch when they think they are being informed. https://t.co/QOk0EHOIgM — Fuller (@Fuller1776) August 27, 2025

Scary thought.

MSM wishes they could turn this on Trump.

This is 100% intentional.



Trying to control the narrative spin https://t.co/6H4faqzSSA — Frankie Negrette (@R_ZR) August 27, 2025

They absolutely want to turn this against Trump.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

