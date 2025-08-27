OMISSION: ABC News 'Reporter' Leaves Out Crucial Info About What Was Written on Minneapolis Shooter's Gun

VIP
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 9:30 PM on August 27, 2025
Townhall Media

This writer wondered how long it would take the Left to blame President Trump for the mass shooting at a Catholic school in Minneapolis. Two students are dead, and several more people -- including more children -- are injured.

The alleged shooter appears to have targeted the school, and he's trans (something the Left would prefer we ignore). Videos posted to social media showed the shooter's weapons had writing on them, including the phrase 'Kill Donald Trump.'

But watch how one ABC News reporter selectively omitted part of what was written on the gun:

He knew exactly what he was doing.

As we said.

Never.

ABC News will omit that, too.

Daily Beast Upset That MAGA SEIZES Upon Reports That School Shooter Was Transgender
Brett T.
The media are going to try to bury this next to Jimmy Hoffa.

It's absolutely insane.

They're also implying the alleged shooter was a Trump supporter and minimizing the threat on Trump's life.

YUP.

They are scum.

Scary thought.

They absolutely want to turn this against Trump.

