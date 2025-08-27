Video Shows Alleged School Shooter Stabbing a Knife Into Sketch of Church Layout

King of the Threads Drew Holden DEMOLISHES WaPo's Poll of D.C. Residents Outraged...
Brett T. | 6:00 PM on August 27, 2025
YouTube

As Twitchy's Doug Powers reported earlier, MSNBC (which continually "misgendered the Assumption" Catholic School shooter) confirmed Robin Westman as the Catholic Church shooter in Minneapolis, as well as the manifesto-style videos posted online. YouTube quickly wiped the account of "Robin W," but not before people were able to pull the videos. Twitchy parent site Townhall has posted a 20-minute YouTube video allegedly showing Westman leafing through his journal/manifesto.

If you skip forward to 19:44, you can see Westman turn to a page that seemingly has the layout of the church sketched on it and let out an evil, "Ha ha, nice." He then drives a knife into the middle of the page.

The post continues:

… And still… the media’s worried about your pronouns.

Still think this has nothing to do with ideology?

Still think this isn’t spiritual?

Because the devil just left you a map.

His mother had reportedly worked at the church, so it's a good bet that he'd know the layout.

They will be.

