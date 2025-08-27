Video Shows Alleged School Shooter Stabbing a Knife Into Sketch of Church Layout

As Twitchy's Doug Powers reported earlier, MSNBC (which continually "misgendered the Assumption" Catholic School shooter) confirmed Robin Westman as the Catholic Church shooter in Minneapolis, as well as the manifesto-style videos posted online. YouTube quickly wiped the account of "Robin W," but not before people were able to pull the videos. Twitchy parent site Townhall has posted a 20-minute YouTube video allegedly showing Westman leafing through his journal/manifesto.

If you skip forward to 19:44, you can see Westman turn to a page that seemingly has the layout of the church sketched on it and let out an evil, "Ha ha, nice." He then drives a knife into the middle of the page.

Minneapolis mass sh**ting suspect Robin Westman’s manifesto before it was pulled down from YT.



This clip shows a layout of the church and his plan of attack that matches what the police reported he did.



He turns to the page with the layout then sticks a knife in it.



Haunting. pic.twitter.com/vARFaAsiVR — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) August 27, 2025

Here are pages from Robin Westman’s manifesto and him flipping through them. You can hear him talking about wanting to carry out the horrific act and then end himself.



This is truly disturbing. pic.twitter.com/KQVQ0AGcSn — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) August 27, 2025

This wasn’t “random violence.”



Robin Westman (born Robert) literally drew out the church layout.

He circled where the kids would be.

He stabbed the page with a knife.



Then he walked into a Catholic school and did exactly what he planned.



And still… the media’s worried about… https://t.co/EY8KNLAUYz — Dr. Lucien Wolfe 🇺🇸 (@LucienWolfe111) August 27, 2025

The post continues:

… And still… the media’s worried about your pronouns. Still think this has nothing to do with ideology? Still think this isn’t spiritual? Because the devil just left you a map.

This transgender freak drew pictures of Satan and the Minneapolis mayor tells people to stop praying. — Kevin Adams (@lawyeradams) August 27, 2025

Satanist — Baaahonk (@baaahonk) August 27, 2025

Disturbing as hell. Our society is infested with these people — The Patriotic Frontier✝️ (@PatioticFront) August 27, 2025

He’s got the layout of the church drawn into his notebook and he sticks a knife in it



This mentally ill fuck should have never been near any kind of weapons — PatriotCharles (@PatriotCharles) August 27, 2025

His mother had reportedly worked at the church, so it's a good bet that he'd know the layout.

Horrifying. The Cyrillic in the corner states "annuciation from memory". — Nathan Andersen (@nathana1823) August 27, 2025

This is not merely mental sickness. This is demonic possession, or demonic-influence at best. No human being is capable of doing this to another human, not even H*mas. — Kitkat (@Kitkattbars) August 27, 2025

I’m sure mom and dad had no clue he was a demon. They need to be questioned — Maryd 🇺🇸 (@dol18645828) August 27, 2025

They will be.

***

