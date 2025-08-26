VIP
The Democrats Have Never Taken the High Road
Bucking the Narrative: White House Correspondent Iris Tao THANKS Trump for Cleaning Up D.C. (WATCH)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 7:10 PM on August 26, 2025
Twitter

This writer can't help but compare this story to the one we brought you the other day, about the Chicago woman who, despite having her arm broken in a carjacking, didn't want President Trump to fix the crime problem in the Windy City.

Being the victim of a crime changes you. In 2008, this writer's apartment was broken into, and items were stolen, including her spare car key and her car. She never felt safe in that apartment again and waited hours for law enforcement to show up, only to tell her they'd likely never catch the perps.

In D.C., there are countless victims of the city's soft-on-crime policies, including White House Correspondent Iris Tao, who thanked the President for his efforts because she, too, was a victim of crime.

WATCH:

We suspect her invitation to the White House Correspondents' Christmas Party will get lost in the mail. But good for her for bucking the narrative.

Living with crime is a choice.

A courageous act these days.

Very easy to spot the difference.

Certainly seems that way.

THIS.

Right?

It always does.

Makes us smile.

And he makes the Democrats look terrible while he does it.

The Democratic Party.

