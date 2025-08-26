Bucking the Narrative: White House Correspondent Iris Tao THANKS Trump for Cleaning Up D.C. (WATCH)

This writer can't help but compare this story to the one we brought you the other day, about the Chicago woman who, despite having her arm broken in a carjacking, didn't want President Trump to fix the crime problem in the Windy City.

Advertisement

Being the victim of a crime changes you. In 2008, this writer's apartment was broken into, and items were stolen, including her spare car key and her car. She never felt safe in that apartment again and waited hours for law enforcement to show up, only to tell her they'd likely never catch the perps.

In D.C., there are countless victims of the city's soft-on-crime policies, including White House Correspondent Iris Tao, who thanked the President for his efforts because she, too, was a victim of crime.

WATCH:

WOW. Iris Tao, a White House Correspondent, THANKS President Trump for cracking down on D.C. crime after revealing she'd been robbed and pistol-whipped outside her apartment.



"Mr. President, thank you so much for what you're doing right now... Thank you for now making D.C.… pic.twitter.com/ZDDYsV4HJz — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 26, 2025

We suspect her invitation to the White House Correspondents' Christmas Party will get lost in the mail. But good for her for bucking the narrative.

People love living in peace. Imagine that! — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) August 26, 2025

Living with crime is a choice.

She dared to speak the truth. — Nurse Patriot (@LABeachGal1) August 26, 2025

A courageous act these days.

Spot the difference https://t.co/yNVbXwtVf9 — Alec Lace (@AlecLace) August 26, 2025

Very easy to spot the difference.

Is this the first time a member of the media has said something nice about Trump? — Jacktron (@jacktronprime) August 26, 2025

Certainly seems that way.

I’m glad she spoke up and thanked him. No person should feel unsafe in their neighborhood, especially the nation’s capital. — 🇺🇸 Bruce 2.0 (@TheBruceBallou) August 26, 2025

THIS.

Midterms are going to be awesome at this rate. — PigWar (@PigWar62030) August 26, 2025

Right?

Truth will prevail. https://t.co/sQ8NrzIysG — The Love Pack (@LovePackDogs) August 26, 2025

It always does.

I'm so proud of my President. https://t.co/NW1kKaFb65 — Patriotic Baptist 🍊 (@Jen80092294) August 26, 2025

Makes us smile.

And he makes the Democrats look terrible while he does it.

Who would be against protecting our citizenry? https://t.co/37qvZboJ6T — Mike Trafton (@mike_trafton) August 26, 2025

The Democratic Party.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.



