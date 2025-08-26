Sluagh-Ghairm! 'Young Queen of Scots' Trends As 14-Year-Old Lass Bravely Defies a Would-Be...
Make It Make Sense: Lt. Governor of IL Says Fighting Crime In Her State Will Lead to Chaos (WATCH)

Amy Curtis | 6:10 PM on August 26, 2025
meme

Following the success of his crime policies in D.C., President Trump has set his sights on Chicago as the next city he hopes to clean up.

Democrats in Illinois are having none of it, because criminals are their preferred constituency, apparently. Governor J.B. Pritzker took a security-escorted walk around the nicer areas of Chicago to demonstrate its safety. Mayor Brandon Johnson vowed violence if the feds cleaned up his city and called those who put criminals behind bars 'racist, immoral, and unholy.'

Now, Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton is chiming in, saying cleaning up the city and state will cause 'chaos.'

Really?

Over the weekend, six people died and 27 more were wounded in shootings across the city. That seems pretty darned chaotic to us.

She does not realize this.

EL. OH. EL.

The Left can't meme because they are the meme.

No, no. They don't matter.

This is the Democratic mind.

In part because President Trump is trying to stop crime, and because they like the actual chaos crime brings.

She will never do that.

THIS.

That's chaos. And a tragedy.

It makes no sense to us, either.

