Make It Make Sense: Lt. Governor of IL Says Fighting Crime In Her State Will Lead to Chaos (WATCH)

Following the success of his crime policies in D.C., President Trump has set his sights on Chicago as the next city he hopes to clean up.

Democrats in Illinois are having none of it, because criminals are their preferred constituency, apparently. Governor J.B. Pritzker took a security-escorted walk around the nicer areas of Chicago to demonstrate its safety. Mayor Brandon Johnson vowed violence if the feds cleaned up his city and called those who put criminals behind bars 'racist, immoral, and unholy.'

Now, Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton is chiming in, saying cleaning up the city and state will cause 'chaos.'

Juliana Stratton, the Lt. Governor of Illinois, says that Trump cracking down on crime will "bring his chaos to Illinois."



These Democrats are pro-crime and lawlessness. pic.twitter.com/u2sAAWdI36 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 26, 2025

Really?

Over the weekend, six people died and 27 more were wounded in shootings across the city. That seems pretty darned chaotic to us.

Who is this DEI hire? Does she realize that the population of Chicago is now the lowest it’s been in over 100 years because people think it’s unsafe and are leaving? pic.twitter.com/3y8WP6WbZc — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) August 26, 2025

She does not realize this.

“Ion want choo here, sweaty!” 💯💄💋💅🏿 pic.twitter.com/3VLLWq1YJS — David Santa Carla 🦇 (@TheOnlyDSC) August 26, 2025

EL. OH. EL.

The Left can't meme because they are the meme.

What about these black Chicago ladies and gentlemen? https://t.co/de3ixKmw2A — BBM (@BadBackMatt) August 26, 2025

No, no. They don't matter.

"If you enforce the law, it will bring chaos.



But if you let criminals run the city, things will be okay."



- Democrats, apparently — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) August 26, 2025

This is the Democratic mind.

It is such a strange position to take. Why do Democrats love crime so much? 🤡🤷 — Cancel Me Gently (@CenteredRight) August 26, 2025

In part because President Trump is trying to stop crime, and because they like the actual chaos crime brings.

@JulianaStratton what you should do is go out without your security detail, at night in the areas your constituents say there is a lot of crime.



As a taxpayer I DON’T WANT MY DOLLARS TO GO TO a city and/or state that doesn’t keep their citizens safe from crime. — KatieO (@KatieO83822517) August 26, 2025

She will never do that.

She got part of it right, it is about ego, but it’s the lefts ego getting I the way and NOT president Trump. They know he’ll actually get the job done that they can not or will not do!!!! https://t.co/TN3Vx9Zrkd — Paula Hostetler (@HostetlerP73) August 26, 2025

THIS.

Dems say Trump cracking down on crime will "bring chaos."



Actually, "chaos" is not knowing if a gangbanger's bullet will come flying through your window, killing a 7-year-old child. https://t.co/nKC4oeHwZB pic.twitter.com/YNxBwedtDK — Ardent Maven (@ArdentMaven) August 26, 2025

That's chaos. And a tragedy.

Apparently people getting robbed and / or murdered isn't chaos but getting rid of crime is chaos to Democrats. https://t.co/hwYzfKXuSy — Aim True (@Ridgesniper) August 26, 2025

It makes no sense to us, either.

