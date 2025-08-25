Daily Beast: 'Polling Guru' Says Trump Is Cratering With Independents
There's No Law and Order: Chicago Resident Tells the Truth About the Windy City's Crime Problem

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 8:00 PM on August 25, 2025
ImgFlip

President Trump has made it his mission to fight crime, both in D.C. and across the country.

Democrats have, and continue, to oppose this plan because they cannot possibly let President Trump have a win, even if that means harming the residents of these cities with their soft-on-crime policies.

Residents like this one in Chicago, who has nothing good to say about the city's management of crime.

WATCH:

Mayor Brandon Johnson vowed riots in the streets if President Trump sends troops to the Windy City. Or as Chicago residents call it, a Friday night.

It's working in D.C.

Of course, there is a discussion to be had about whether or not President Trump has the authority to send in the National Guard. But -- if nothing else -- at least he's making Democrats take the losing side of an important issue yet again.

Amen.

Help is on the way.

YUP.

He doesn't care about this resident and vows to fight any effort to reduce crime in his city.

And we thought Lori Lightfoot was bad.

