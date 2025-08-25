Your Race Card Has Been Declined: Al Sharpton Says Trump's Crime Crackdown Unfairly Targets Black Mayors

Yesterday, we told you Washington, D.C. is in the midst of a string of days where there were zero homicides in the city. Yes, ZERO. And, as we've reported multiple times, the usual victims of homicides in the nation's capital are young Black men. That means for ten days, those young Black men's lives were saved.

But the Left hates Donald Trump more than it likes saving lives, so they're really mad he's taken a tough-on-crime stance in D.C. and other major cities.

Al Sharpton, ever the race-baiter, says the President is motivated by racism and only targeting Black mayors.

WATCH:

JUST IN: Rev. AL Sharpton claims President Trump is only going after "Black Mayors"



"The Pattern here is clear!" pic.twitter.com/MldYgSCBPc — The Patriot Oasis™ (@ThePatriotOasis) August 25, 2025

No, he's targeting failed Democrats who have let criminals run roughshod over our cities.

Race is irrelevant.

Elect a non-black commie for once, and he'll go after that bleeding heart mayor too for not upholding the law. — Atlas_Mugged (@D_in_KC) August 25, 2025

Michelle Wu of Boston isn't Black, and the Trump administration is cracking down on her sanctuary city, too.

He’s beneath contempt — Lisa Says (@LisaPurdue2) August 25, 2025

Yes, he is.

There is a clear pattern, Trump is going after crime-infested cities with incompetent mayors. — Nic Z (@z649278) August 25, 2025

Yes. That's the pattern here.

He’s going after mayors that aren’t doing their jobs. — Fed Up (@Noquartergiven7) August 25, 2025

He sure is.

Only Black Mayors?? Seems likely it’s the black mayors that have the highest crime.



"4 out of the 5 most vioIent cities in the US are in red states!!" You wanna play this?



1. Jackson, MS

Offenders: 90% Black

Mayor: Democrat Party



2. Birmingham, AL

Offenders: 80% Black… — Kelley Engstrom (@kelstrom) August 25, 2025

Some facts.

Q: Who are the Democrat mayors of the major American cities?

Only one Republican!



“The African American Mayors Association (AAMA) represents over 641 African American mayors” pic.twitter.com/IQwr3Zp2pO — 💐Gigi💐 (@LovelyGigi33) August 25, 2025

One Republican and many cities haven't had a Republican mayor for decades.

The only pattern I see is President Trump taking care of Black Americans better than Black mayors.



There is also the trend of Black mayors’ incompetence allowing crime to fester and grow in their cities, so I guess there are two patterns. — Tim (@Dragonboy155) August 25, 2025

TRUTH.

Because that’s where the crime is. 🤦‍♀️ https://t.co/x8DTSXpISU — WindTalker (@nmlinguaphile) August 25, 2025

The crime is the target here.

This gif made this writer laugh out loud.

Well done.

What does Trump get out of going after Black mayors? These people are never challenged or questioned seriously. They’re given major platforms to spew BS day in and day out.

Trump is ending wars around the world, and is currently trying to end the Russia v Ukraine war; yet, this… https://t.co/hB1ygbcZMi — Jay’V (@JayVTheGreat) August 25, 2025

The media are stenographers for the DNC.

Which is why they never challenge Democrats or guys like Sharpton on stuff like this.

