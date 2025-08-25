Oh, the Irony! Check Out Why a Lawyer for Kilmar Abrego Garcia Says...
Your Race Card Has Been Declined: Al Sharpton Says Trump's Crime Crackdown Unfairly Targets Black Mayors

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 7:00 PM on August 25, 2025
Photo by Donald Traill/Invision/AP

Yesterday, we told you Washington, D.C. is in the midst of a string of days where there were zero homicides in the city. Yes, ZERO. And, as we've reported multiple times, the usual victims of homicides in the nation's capital are young Black men. That means for ten days, those young Black men's lives were saved.

But the Left hates Donald Trump more than it likes saving lives, so they're really mad he's taken a tough-on-crime stance in D.C. and other major cities.

Al Sharpton, ever the race-baiter, says the President is motivated by racism and only targeting Black mayors.

WATCH:

No, he's targeting failed Democrats who have let criminals run roughshod over our cities.

Race is irrelevant.

Michelle Wu of Boston isn't Black, and the Trump administration is cracking down on her sanctuary city, too.

Yes, he is.

Yes. That's the pattern here.

He sure is.

Some facts.

One Republican and many cities haven't had a Republican mayor for decades.

TRUTH.

The crime is the target here.

This gif made this writer laugh out loud.

Well done.

The media are stenographers for the DNC.

Which is why they never challenge Democrats or guys like Sharpton on stuff like this.

