A View to No Kills: Trump’s Federalization of D.C. Police Yields Ten-Day Streak of No Murders

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 7:30 PM on August 24, 2025
AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Democrats: ‘Stop this madman, he’s saving our voters!’ Despite the Democrat Party's protestations, President Donald Trump’s federalization of Washington, D.C.’s police force has resulted in a ten-day streak of ZERO murders. This is coupled with lower crime numbers across the board.

Here’s more. (READ)

Expect more deranged Democrats protesting as crime continues to drop and more lives are saved.

Posters are amazed at what Trump has been able to accomplish in one of the bluest (if not the bluest) areas in the country.

Trump seems to do what is right despite optics and political pushback.

Commenters say that before today, this drastic change in the nation’s capital was unimaginable.

Trump keeps doing awesome things we didn’t vote for because they were outside the scope of most of our political imaginations.

Posters note Democrats are furious that lives are being saved and innocent Americans are being spared the damage and lawlessness their policies create and encourage. Well, darn!

Progressivism never fails to cause things to regress to a worse state. Thankfully, Trump has stepped in and said, ‘Enough of this insanity!’ Things are getting better in D.C., and he’s being hated for it. If that doesn’t show how insane Democrats are, we don’t know what else one needs to be convinced.

