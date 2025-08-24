A View to No Kills: Trump’s Federalization of D.C. Police Yields Ten-Day Streak of No Murders

Democrats: ‘Stop this madman, he’s saving our voters!’ Despite the Democrat Party's protestations, President Donald Trump’s federalization of Washington, D.C.’s police force has resulted in a ten-day streak of ZERO murders. This is coupled with lower crime numbers across the board.

🚨 BREAKING: DC has now gone TEN DAYS without a single homicide, thanks to President Trump’s crackdown on vioIent crime



During this same ten day period last year, there were FIVE homicides in the District



And for some reason, liberals HATE this!



KEEP PUSHING, 47! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/1PDPAI5ejt — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 24, 2025

Expect more deranged Democrats protesting as crime continues to drop and more lives are saved.

Posters are amazed at what Trump has been able to accomplish in one of the bluest (if not the bluest) areas in the country.

President Trump really is that good! — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) August 24, 2025

When liberals meltdown you know we picked for the right President! — Connor Purcell (@ConnorPurcell13) August 24, 2025

Only Trump could make this happen. Because he actually cares.



Any other President would’ve been too worried about the criticism. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 24, 2025

Trump seems to do what is right despite optics and political pushback.

Commenters say that before today, this drastic change in the nation’s capital was unimaginable.

A year ago you wouldn’t have even thought this was possible — One Bad Dude (@OneBadDude_) August 24, 2025

Hell, a MONTH ago I wasn’t sure this was possible. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 24, 2025

It just shows if you just let law enforcement do their jobs, lives can be saved — That's .What .She .Said. (@ThatsWutISaid_) August 24, 2025

I didn't even know I voted for this, yet here I am more proud than ever — Tamara 🇺🇸 (@WokTheDog1266) August 24, 2025

Trump keeps doing awesome things we didn’t vote for because they were outside the scope of most of our political imaginations.

Posters note Democrats are furious that lives are being saved and innocent Americans are being spared the damage and lawlessness their policies create and encourage. Well, darn!

Imagine how angry people are that they want to continue to have crime because they hate Donald Trump — USMC Lady Vet 🇺🇸 (@Arkypatriot) August 24, 2025

TDS is really that bad nowadays. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 24, 2025

TDS is rampant — Speaker of Truth (@William17171717) August 24, 2025

TDS needs to be classified as a mental illness. pic.twitter.com/UVPbVPyP12 — Matthew Nichol (@MatthewNichol5) August 24, 2025

Lol that’s really good — USMC Lady Vet 🇺🇸 (@Arkypatriot) August 24, 2025

Progressivism never fails to cause things to regress to a worse state. Thankfully, Trump has stepped in and said, ‘Enough of this insanity!’ Things are getting better in D.C., and he’s being hated for it. If that doesn’t show how insane Democrats are, we don’t know what else one needs to be convinced.

