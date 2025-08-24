Con of a Preacher, Man: Zohran Mamdani Visits Harlem Church (PICS)

Beat the Press: Putin Pressure? JD Vance Enjoys Regular Trouncing of Kristen Welker’s...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 6:30 PM on August 24, 2025
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

Back at the beginning of July, the Trump administration announced a relaxation of the IRS rules governing churches and politics. Namely, that churches could endorse political candidates from the pulpit without penalty.

This writer, personally, supports it. After all, the Democrats have been doing it for years without repercussions, because that's (D)ifferent. This levels the playing field.

But Democrats got their panties in a twist about it, just like with the easing of federal workplace rules, and screamed about Christian nationalism and theocracy, etc.

So it'll be interesting to see how they react to Zohran Mamdani visiting a Harlem church today.

As we said, this is (D)ifferent.

Check the crowd. Not that many people there, either.

Heh. If you want to see a video of that fail, go here.

So thick you could cut it with a knife.

We have to wonder about that.

Nope. This can't hide who Mamdani really is.

Editor's Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and has a real chance to become the next mayor of New York City.

