Con of a Preacher, Man: Zohran Mamdani Visits Harlem Church (PICS)

Back at the beginning of July, the Trump administration announced a relaxation of the IRS rules governing churches and politics. Namely, that churches could endorse political candidates from the pulpit without penalty.

This writer, personally, supports it. After all, the Democrats have been doing it for years without repercussions, because that's (D)ifferent. This levels the playing field.

But Democrats got their panties in a twist about it, just like with the easing of federal workplace rules, and screamed about Christian nationalism and theocracy, etc.

So it'll be interesting to see how they react to Zohran Mamdani visiting a Harlem church today.

This morning I had the honor of addressing Grace Congregational Church of Harlem. My sincere thanks to Reverend Nigel Pearce and First Lady Lisa Pearce for your warmth and hospitality. pic.twitter.com/VPlAmks46g — Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@ZohranKMamdani) August 24, 2025

As we said, this is (D)ifferent.

The Church has fallen inviting a Communist into God’s house — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) August 24, 2025

Check the crowd. Not that many people there, either.

I'm sure you lifted your faith as successfully as you did 135 pounds. You a muslim nepo baby — Tesp (@Therealtesp) August 24, 2025

Heh. If you want to see a video of that fail, go here.

Commie Mamdani preaching. Now there’s some rich irony. — Chaz (@Patriot1422) August 24, 2025

So thick you could cut it with a knife.

Is the photographer trolling @ZohranKMamdani ? Almost no one showed up…. https://t.co/BgfrWEz5Hu — Dr. Naomi Wolf. 8 NYT Bestsellers. DPhil, Poetry. (@naomirwolf) August 24, 2025

We have to wonder about that.

Hugging pastors can’t hide the fact you can’t wait to bankrupt housing, dismantle the police, destroy jobs, encourage prostitution, and leave Harlem less safe. https://t.co/GQmTjxFxUT — Kathleen Wood (@KathleenWood730) August 24, 2025

Nope. This can't hide who Mamdani really is.

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and has a real chance to become the next mayor of New York City.

