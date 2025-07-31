Lefty Atheist Org Says Loosened Workplace Religion Rules Is Christian Nationalism

LA Mayor Karen Bass Applauds Herself for Reducing Homelessness by 30 People
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 5:00 PM on July 31, 2025
Twitchy

It's not news to any of us that the Left hates the First Amendment. They hate our freedom of speech but -- even more -- they despise our free expression of religion. 

They'd much prefer a U.K. or Canadian-style approach: where they can arrest and jail Christians for speaking publicly (in the name of 'tolerance' and 'diversion' of course).

But the Trump administration acknowledges we have a First Amendment, and just issued rules that would free religious expression in the workplace:

And for employees who don't like it, they're free to not participate. That's what freedom is.

Leftists, especially the Freedom From Religion Foundation (FFRF) are crying foul about this, however:

It's not outrageous.

You don't get to suppress our free expression of religion.

They're our moral and intellectual superiors!

Not.

This.

The Left is fine with firing people for their religious beliefs.

Because the tolerant and diversity loving Leftists forget other religions exist in their blind hatred of Christianity.

It doesn't exist.

That's what.

Believing your faith is the correct one is kind of the point of religion.

The Left are not adults, however.

