Lefty Atheist Org Says Loosened Workplace Religion Rules Is Christian Nationalism

It's not news to any of us that the Left hates the First Amendment. They hate our freedom of speech but -- even more -- they despise our free expression of religion.
They'd much prefer a U.K. or Canadian-style approach: where they can arrest and jail Christians for speaking publicly (in the name of 'tolerance' and 'diversion' of course).
But the Trump administration acknowledges we have a First Amendment, and just issued rules that would free religious expression in the workplace:
🚨Just in: The Trump administration has directed federal agencies to safeguard religious expression in the workplace, allowing employees to display crucifixes, carry Bibles, and pray with rosary beads pic.twitter.com/FZPwcpB7ya— The Calvin Coolidge Project (@TheCalvinCooli1) July 28, 2025
And for employees who don't like it, they're free to not participate. That's what freedom is.
Leftists, especially the Freedom From Religion Foundation (FFRF) are crying foul about this, however:
An outrageous memo the United States Office of Personnel Management released yesterday says “during a break, an employee may engage another in polite discussion of why his faith is correct and why the nonadherent should rethink his religious beliefs.” https://t.co/8ExblnsKOe— FFRF (@FFRF) July 29, 2025
It's not outrageous.
Recommended
You don't get to suppress our free expression of religion.
It’s called freedom of religion and freedom of speech. Funny how you oppose both.— Helvidius Priscus ⚖️ 🦈 (@HelvidiusPrisc) July 29, 2025
They're our moral and intellectual superiors!
Not.
I would summarize the memo thusly:— artistic license (@art_interesting) July 29, 2025
"Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble,..."
This.
Yes, this is a necessary memo because lefties in the government are constantly trying to get religious people fired for talking about their beliefs. It may be awkward or hurt someone's feelings, but should not be cause to get someone fired. Meanwhile, the left is just fine having…— MegaChimp (@ChimpMega) July 29, 2025
The Left is fine with firing people for their religious beliefs.
The Supreme Court decision that this is based on was unanimous. This would allow people of Muslim and Hindu faiths to have the same protections, so I fail to see how it "is the implementation of Christian nationalism in our federal government".— Michael Willman (@MichaelRedev) July 29, 2025
Because the tolerant and diversity loving Leftists forget other religions exist in their blind hatred of Christianity.
WTAF?— Libra (@theLibraWay) July 29, 2025
What about separation of church and state?????!!!!!
It doesn't exist.
That's what.
as a Christian churchgoer I note -- the claim any one faith is "correct" compared to others has led to much of history's sorrow https://t.co/rzzXSJEzjF— Gregg Easterbrook (@EasterbrookG) July 29, 2025
Believing your faith is the correct one is kind of the point of religion.
“However, if the nonadherent requests such attempts to stop, the employee should honor the request.”— US-Rep_Marathon (@Marathon_US_Rep) July 29, 2025
In a dumb memo, this is the smartest line.
Same goes for talking about any other subject. That's just what adults do. https://t.co/CKtl7jQQQH
The Left are not adults, however.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member