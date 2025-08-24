Strength Requires Work Which Explains Why Nepo Baby Zohran Mamdani Can't Do One Rep at 135lbs

In a metaphorical display of the state of the Democratic Party, Zohran 'The Commie' Mamdani lay on a bench in Brooklyn and grasped the bar above him to bench press. He tried to produce two repetitions. He lowered the 135-pound bar slowly to his chest, and he pushed with all his might, but like every communist before him, he produced nothing.

Advertisement

Of course, the two repetitions were completed as the spotter grabbed the bar, seized Mamdani's means of production, and pulled the bar back to its nesting place.

135 lbs is typically considered a warm-up weight. Even for a petite little fella like Zohran, it's about the same amount of strength needed to do a pushup. It was an embarrassing display for the 33-year-old mayoral hopeful.

Watch:

Lolll Mamdani tried showing off at a “men’s day” event by doing the bench press and couldn’t do a single rep without help pic.twitter.com/JNG2SLBfI9 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 24, 2025

Building strength requires work, and that's a concept that the nepo baby Mamdani is obviously unfamiliar with, beyond having mommy and daddy pay someone to do the work for him, anyway.

Tracks because he's never worked a day in his life. pic.twitter.com/XI1boUdMju — Palace Leavitt (@palace_leavitt) August 24, 2025

He looks like a furry David Hogg, doesn't he?

For reference, here's 71-year-old RFK Jr. doing an incline bench. The incline makes the exercise more difficult

You'll notice the spotter doesn't touch the bar.

We were a little worried about the spotter for a minute. If Stalin had been publicly embarrassed like that, the guy would have been sent to Siberia and never heard from again. We're sure it's fine, Zohran doesn't have that kind of commie clout.

Zohran Mamdani tried to show-off at a Men’s Day in Brooklyn on Saturday.



He couldn’t even do one unassisted bench press of 135 pounds. So pathetic.



He’s 33 years old. His physical strength is as weak as his communist ideas. pic.twitter.com/EoGje8MTjk — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) August 24, 2025

The bench press buffett with Mamdani and Swalwell. All you can eat. https://t.co/XGI0y9k7V0 — Chef Andrew Gruel (@ChefGruel) August 24, 2025

He's still extremely dangerous. pic.twitter.com/7G8l1ClJS9 — I Love America News (@ILA_NewsX) August 24, 2025

True. Maybe his spotter will end up in Siberia after all.

🤔 I SEE his TRAINED SEALS were ready to clap for him no matter his FAILURE.



Bods well for HIS FUTURE😳 — Pride Colors=Red/White/Blue🚫Rainbow🇺🇸🇬🇧🇮🇱 (@LgbPatriots) August 24, 2025

The left is full of betas. — Alexander Duncan (@AlexDuncanTX) August 24, 2025

Mamdani perfectly epitomizes the weakness of the Democrat Party. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) August 24, 2025

Zohran tried, and like all the Communists that came before him, he failed.

To each according to need, and from each, according to ability.

Hilariously, Commie Mamdani needed someone with the ability to lift his weight for him.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.