Moronic Chicago Mayor Threatens to RIOT If ... Trump Stops Violent Crime and...
Just When We Think Things Can't Get Worse for VA Dems, They Release...
JB Pritzker Says the Quiet Part About Chicago Crime OUT LOUD in Moment...
HOO BOY! Things Just Got WORSE for the (Drunk) Screeching Rhode Island AG...
VIP
Newsom’s Gerrymandering Plan Has Red State Kansas Possibly Following Texas’ Lead and Redis...
CNN’s Abby Phillip Claims There’s No Evidence Obama or Biden Sought Political Retribution...
Try, Try Again: AP Reporter’s Failed Multiple Audio Takes Uploaded Instead of Final...
Illegal Alien Mom Sentenced for Sex Trafficking Her 12-Year-Old Daughter to Illegal Alien...
George Conway Asks Who Is Going to Tell Trump to Leave the White...
Mom Speaks Out After a 6-Foot-Four Boy Awarded Coveted Spot on Girls’ Volleyball...
More Than 1.5 Million Sign Petition Calling for 'Fair Sentencing' of Illegal Trucker...
Foreign Investor Snatching Up Malibu Lots That Are Still in Ruins
VIP
UK Woman Jailed for 'Inciting Racial Hatred' Freed Early from 31-Month Sentence
VIP
Lying About Abortion Laws Puts Women's Lives at Risk

Strength Requires Work Which Explains Why Nepo Baby Zohran Mamdani Can't Do One Rep at 135lbs

Eric V.
Eric V. | 9:00 AM on August 24, 2025
Instagram

In a metaphorical display of the state of the Democratic Party, Zohran 'The Commie' Mamdani lay on a bench in Brooklyn and grasped the bar above him to bench press. He tried to produce two repetitions. He lowered the 135-pound bar slowly to his chest, and he pushed with all his might, but like every communist before him, he produced nothing.

Advertisement

Of course, the two repetitions were completed as the spotter grabbed the bar, seized Mamdani's means of production, and pulled the bar back to its nesting place.

135 lbs is typically considered a warm-up weight. Even for a petite little fella like Zohran, it's about the same amount of strength needed to do a pushup. It was an embarrassing display for the 33-year-old mayoral hopeful.

Watch:

Building strength requires work, and that's a concept that the nepo baby Mamdani is obviously unfamiliar with, beyond having mommy and daddy pay someone to do the work for him, anyway.

He looks like a furry David Hogg, doesn't he?

For reference, here's 71-year-old RFK Jr. doing an incline bench. The incline makes the exercise more difficult

You'll notice the spotter doesn't touch the bar.

We were a little worried about the spotter for a minute. If Stalin had been publicly embarrassed like that, the guy would have been sent to Siberia and never heard from again. We're sure it's fine, Zohran doesn't have that kind of commie clout.

Recommended

Moronic Chicago Mayor Threatens to RIOT If ... Trump Stops Violent Crime and WOW, That Was Dumb (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

True. Maybe his spotter will end up in Siberia after all.

Zohran tried, and like all the Communists that came before him, he failed. 

To each according to need, and from each, according to ability.

Hilariously, Commie Mamdani needed someone with the ability to lift his weight for him.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS BERNIE SANDERS DEMOCRAT PARTY GUN CONTROL ZOHRAN MAMDANI

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Moronic Chicago Mayor Threatens to RIOT If ... Trump Stops Violent Crime and WOW, That Was Dumb (Watch)
Sam J.
HOO BOY! Things Just Got WORSE for the (Drunk) Screeching Rhode Island AG Caught Threatening a Cop
Sam J.
JB Pritzker Says the Quiet Part About Chicago Crime OUT LOUD in Moment of PURE Butt-Hurt About Trump
Sam J.
Just When We Think Things Can't Get Worse for VA Dems, They Release THIS Woke Statement on RACIST Sign
Sam J.
CNN’s Abby Phillip Claims There’s No Evidence Obama or Biden Sought Political Retribution Against Trump
Warren Squire
Try, Try Again: AP Reporter’s Failed Multiple Audio Takes Uploaded Instead of Final Edited Story
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Moronic Chicago Mayor Threatens to RIOT If ... Trump Stops Violent Crime and WOW, That Was Dumb (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement