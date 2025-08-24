You're Doing Great, Hakeem! Watch As Dem Leader Tries, Fails to Spin Democratic...
Canada's Newest Military Recruitment Poster Is a Boatload of AI-Generated Cringe
After Quitting WaPo Over Editorial Policy, Jonathan Capehart Complains About Cracker Barre...
'There's No Comparison': Gov. Gavin Newsom Tweets a List About California, Gets Responses
JOURNALISM FAIL: NBC News Fails to Play the Sympathy Card Over CA Day...
This Is (D)ifferent, You See! Zohran Mamdani's Campaign Doesn't Hate ALL Billionaires
Get Wrecked! David Weigel Tries to Blame 2020 Census Troubles on Trump, Gets...
Loudoun County Moms Just ENDED Arlington Democrats for LYING About Protester With RACIST...
Redistricting Battles Brewing Nationwide - This Week on Capitol Hill - 8-23-2025
Walls Are CLOSING In! WATCH Adam Schiff Squirm When Asked About FBI Raid...
VIP
Eric Adams Comes Up With New Nickname for Zohran Mamdani That STICKS After...
Governor Press Office Account's MULTIPLE Self-Owns About Violent Crime in DEM-Run (Oopsie)...
Moronic Chicago Mayor Threatens to RIOT If ... Trump Stops Violent Crime and...
Just When We Think Things Can't Get Worse for VA Dems, They Release...

This Is Why They LOSE: Hakeem Jeffries Shows Dems Have No Platform Outside of 'Orange Man Bad' (WATCH)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 4:30 PM on August 24, 2025
AP Photo/Kevin Wolf

The Democratic Party is utterly rudderless. They have been so broken by President Trump that they really have no idea how to address normal voters (to the point they need a list of no-no words) and have to take the losing side of every issue.

Advertisement

They've lost voters in 30 states, and have something like a 19% approval rating. Any sane party would be trying to right the ship and come up with a plan to win back voters.

But not the modern Democratic Party. Watch Hakeem Jeffries on CNN as he says the Democrats have nothing to offer:

Oh, they should absolutely keep Jeffries in his leadership role. It's going great.

For the GOP.

Bingo.

We've still got three years of the Trump administration, too.

Recommended

Canada's Newest Military Recruitment Poster Is a Boatload of AI-Generated Cringe
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

No, he's just the voice for a party that has lost its way.

All because President Trump is anti-crime.

We'll see how that plays out.

There's a lot the Democrats don't realize.

Advertisement

Absolutely nothing.

They're so broken.

'Orange Man Bad' is not a winning campaign strategy.

Maybe one day the Democrats will realize this.

Today is not that day, however. And tomorrow doesn't seem good, either.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS 2028 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP GOP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Canada's Newest Military Recruitment Poster Is a Boatload of AI-Generated Cringe
Amy Curtis
You're Doing Great, Hakeem! Watch As Dem Leader Tries, Fails to Spin Democratic Voter Registration Drop
Amy Curtis
Get Wrecked! David Weigel Tries to Blame 2020 Census Troubles on Trump, Gets Fact-Checked by EVERYONE
Amy Curtis
After Quitting WaPo Over Editorial Policy, Jonathan Capehart Complains About Cracker Barrel 'Snowflakes'
Amy Curtis
JOURNALISM FAIL: NBC News Fails to Play the Sympathy Card Over CA Day Laborers Being Targeted by ICE
Amy Curtis
Moronic Chicago Mayor Threatens to RIOT If ... Trump Stops Violent Crime and WOW, That Was Dumb (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Canada's Newest Military Recruitment Poster Is a Boatload of AI-Generated Cringe Amy Curtis
Advertisement