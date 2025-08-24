This Is Why They LOSE: Hakeem Jeffries Shows Dems Have No Platform Outside of 'Orange Man Bad' (WATCH)

The Democratic Party is utterly rudderless. They have been so broken by President Trump that they really have no idea how to address normal voters (to the point they need a list of no-no words) and have to take the losing side of every issue.

They've lost voters in 30 states, and have something like a 19% approval rating. Any sane party would be trying to right the ship and come up with a plan to win back voters.

But not the modern Democratic Party. Watch Hakeem Jeffries on CNN as he says the Democrats have nothing to offer:

LMFAO! Hakeem Jeffries has NO PLAN on how to fight back against ANYTHING Trump is doing.



They shouldn’t have put a literal dipsht at the head of their party.



Democrats are BROKEN!

pic.twitter.com/XCzh1jiHSl — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) August 24, 2025

Oh, they should absolutely keep Jeffries in his leadership role. It's going great.

For the GOP.

Democrats have stopped being a political party. They're just a collection of people of questionable mental stability who just hate Trump and the rest of us. — Frank Truslow (@FrankTruslow) August 24, 2025

Bingo.

🤣 Exactly! The Dems are completely clueless and leaderless. Trump keeps winning while they keep fumbling. The meltdown is only getting started! — American Citizen 🇺🇸 (@realtalkstruth) August 24, 2025

We've still got three years of the Trump administration, too.

The man has no idea what he is doing; he is clueless — Old School Eddie (@Old_SchoolEddie) August 24, 2025

No, he's just the voice for a party that has lost its way.

More than broken. Their new game is to try and keep crime in cities.



Democrats are the party of:



More taxes

More crime

More illegals

More outsourcing

More China — Sumiter (@Sumiterer) August 24, 2025

All because President Trump is anti-crime.

I can't wait for the midterms! https://t.co/1pD5UQZ0AS — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) August 24, 2025

We'll see how that plays out.

Democrats really don't realize that their states are more slanted in their gerrymandering already. a coast to coast redistricting by both sides will give an advantage to the GOP in the end. https://t.co/qqqnqUMNzh — 🇺🇸McCarthy was right about commies (@oifoeffml) August 24, 2025

There's a lot the Democrats don't realize.

The Democrats have no workable plan or message and have been taken over by the radical left who are out of touch with most Americans. But the Democrats will continue to engage in name-calling and divisive inflammatory rhetoric. They've got nothing else. https://t.co/UKbxZNKu7u — CatDog99 (@dog99_cat) August 24, 2025

Absolutely nothing.

I voted to break the dems https://t.co/ikxIjDVUGn — MrsMAGAMAHADOGEGOD (@Mrsweirdo82716) August 24, 2025

They're so broken.

@RepJeffries is a bonehead. The Demonrat party is dying because the only plans they have are to cheat, steal and claim it's all President Trump's fault!



The Demontat party are f'ing IDIOTS who don't work for the American people! They work to serve themselves to get rich off… https://t.co/2aCCA13XZO — One Bad A** Patriot (@DebraM2222) August 24, 2025

'Orange Man Bad' is not a winning campaign strategy.

Maybe one day the Democrats will realize this.

Today is not that day, however. And tomorrow doesn't seem good, either.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.



